Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 24)

Netflix is kicking off the final days of May in a big way. As the streamer gears up to begin rolling out the beginnings of its June 2021 content slate, it will be making a few final additions to its streaming library. Beginning on Monday, the streamer will begin stocking the first of a total of 11 new titles, many of which are original series, films, and specials. The additions include the likes of a new batch of Lucifer episodes and even the final season of The Kominsky Method.

With May now almost behind us, the streamer has plenty to show for the month. In April, Netflix unveiled its full list of May 2021 titles, which began dropping in the library on May 1. Those additions, which are now available for streaming, have included the highly-anticipated Amy Adams-starring film The Woman in the Window, the final season of Castlevania, and a new season of Love, Death & Robots. Now, the streamer is looking ahead to June, with the full list of titles headed to the streamer next month available here.

