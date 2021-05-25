Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 24)
Netflix is kicking off the final days of May in a big way. As the streamer gears up to begin rolling out the beginnings of its June 2021 content slate, it will be making a few final additions to its streaming library. Beginning on Monday, the streamer will begin stocking the first of a total of 11 new titles, many of which are original series, films, and specials. The additions include the likes of a new batch of Lucifer episodes and even the final season of The Kominsky Method.
With May now almost behind us, the streamer has plenty to show for the month. In April, Netflix unveiled its full list of May 2021 titles, which began dropping in the library on May 1. Those additions, which are now available for streaming, have included the highly-anticipated Amy Adams-starring film The Woman in the Window, the final season of Castlevania, and a new season of Love, Death & Robots. Now, the streamer is looking ahead to June, with the full list of titles headed to the streamer next month available here.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America'
Netflix is taking subscribers on another culinary adventure with its new film, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. Set for a Wednesday, May 26 release, the film follows food writer Stephen Satterfield as he embarks on "a vibrant and powerful culinary journey" celebrating "the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people."prevnext
'Soy Rada: Serendipity '
Get ready to laugh, because Netflix is stocking an all-new comedy special in the streaming library this week. Soy Rada: Serendipity finds Argentine comic Agustín Aristarán back in action as he puts the spotlight on family and parenting, magic and music in his standup comedy special. Soy Rada: Serendipity is set to drop in the streaming library on Thursday, May 27.prevnext
'Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2'
Netflix is finally treating fans to a new batch of Lucifer episodes. On Friday, May 28, the streamer the second half of Lucifer Season 5, the devilishly delightful series that follows the bored and unhappy Lord of Hell who resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom in favor of the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles. In Part 2 of Season 5, God himself will make the trip to Earth, and "secrets will be revealed, sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same." Season 5 marks the penultimate season for the beloved series, with Netflix having announced in June 2020 that Lucifer will end after Season 6.prevnext
'The Kominsky Method: Season 3'
Netflix is officially bidding farewell to The Kominsky Method. On Friday, the streamer is premiering the third and final season its belove original series, which stars Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, an actor-turned-acting coach in Hollywood, and Arkin as Norman Newlander, Sandy's agent. In Season 3, Sandy will be dealing with a difficult loss all while also being dealt , a daunting financial obligation an important reunion and a major career boost. Along with Douglas, the Chuck Lorre-created series stars Sarah Baker as Mindy, Sandy's daughter, and Last Man Standing's Nancy Travis as Lisa, Sandy's new student. Danny DeVito and Ann-Margret also have recurring roles.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 5/25/21:
Home
Avail. 5/26/21:
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail – NETFLIX FILM
Nail Bomber: Manhunt – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/27/21:
Black Space – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue Miracle – NETFLIX FILM
Eden – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 5/28/21:
Dog Gone Trouble – NETFLIX FAMILY
What's leaving this week?
Although nothing will be leaving Netflix this week as the streamer makes new additions, several other titles will be leaving in the final days of the month. This means that as subscribers sit down to press play on their next binge watch, they may want to consider fitting in a final viewing of the below titles before they make their exit.0comments
Leaving 5/29/21:
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
Leaving 5/31/21:
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting...