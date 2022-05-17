Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 16)

The Netflix streaming library may have already seen dozens of new additions throughout May, but that isn't stopping the streamer from rolling out even more new titles. This week, the streamer will be stocking nearly two dozen new additions, with subscribers able to press play on the first of what will be 21 new rollout beginning Monday. More than half of this week's additions are Netflix originals series and films, and they include plenty of heavy hitters. After kicking off the week with the premiere of the new anime Vampire in the Garden on Monday, Netflix is keeping that momentum going through Friday. On Wednesday alone, streamers will not only be treated to new episodes of The Circle Season 4, but also the third and final season of Who Killed Sara?, which will finally provide some answers. This week will also see the return of the critically-acclaimed series Love, Death & Robots. Along with multiple new documentaries, including a new true crime titles, the Netflix library will also see the return of original reality series Insiders. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'The Circle: Season 4' New episodes of The Circle drop in the streaming library on Wednesday, May 18. The hit original series, now returning for its fourth season, tests the influence of social media as eight contestants compete to become the top influencer and win $100,000 from the privacy of their own suite and instantly became a fan-favorite series from the streamer upon its premiere in January 2020. Season 4 will follow past season's schedule, with new episodes dropping weekly throughout May. prevnext

'Who Killed Sara?: Season 3' Viewers will finally get to the bottom of who killed Sara – or if she's even really dead at all. On Wednesday, Netflix's hit mystery thrilled series Who Killed Sara? returns for its third and final season. The series follows Alex Guzman, who was wrongfully convicted and served 18 years in prison for the murder of his sister. After being released, he sets out on a mission of revenge on the Lazcano family, who framed him. After Season 2 ended with some pretty big revelations, Season 3 "enemies become allies and the truth is finally exposed" as Alex becomes "fixated on solving a new enigma: What happened to Sara?" prevnext

'Insiders: Season 2' A new round of candidates will find themselves unknowingly in the midst of a reality series when Insiders returns for its second season on Thursday, May 19. The hit Netflix original reality series follows a group of people, all in their 20s and early 30s, as they sign up for a casting call for a reality series. Believing they have made it through to the final round of auditions, they are completely unaware that they are already being filmed. Hosted by Najwa Nimri, new episodes of Insiders Season 2, which introduces 10 new candidates, drop weekly on Netflix. prevnext

'F*ck Love Too' The sequel to F*ck de Liefde premieres on Netflix and Friday, May 20, and the five couples at the center of the story are facing new obstacles. In F*ck Love Too, a Netflix original film, Lisa will face a difficult choice, Jack will land in a crisis, and Bo will question her marriage, all while love triangles and lingering doubts swirl. prevnext

'Wrong Side of the Tracks' A new Spanish drama arrives in the streaming library on Friday. Wrong Side of the Tracks, a Netflix original series, follows a war veteran who is angry at the drug dealers and troublemakers infiltrating his neighborhood. In an effort to combat it, he sets out to reform his wayward teenage granddaughter. Netflix has not released a trailer ahead of series' debut. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/16/22

Blippi's Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 5/17/22

The Future Diary: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/18/22

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum U.S. – NETFLIX SERIES

The Perfect Family – NETFLIX FILM

Toscana – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 5/19/22

A Perfect Pairing – NETFLIX FILM

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib – NETFLIX FAMILY

The G Word with Adam Conover – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived – NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 5/20/22

Ben Is Back

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 – NETFLIX SERIES prevnext