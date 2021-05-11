Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 10)

As we near the halfway mark of May, the additions to Netflix's streaming library aren't slowing down. In fact, the streaming giant is prepping to add a host of new titles to the library this weekend, expanding its already impressive content catalogue by more than a dozen new titles. The streaming options, which will begin dropping on Monday, promise hours of entertainment for subscribers. In total, Netflix subscribers will be treated to 14 new titles this week. Of those new additions, 13 are Netflix original series, films, specials, and documentaries, keeping in line with the streamer's move to provide more exclusive content for its subscribers. Subscribers will be able to press play on everything from a new documentary answering all of your deep, burring questions about money to a new suspense-filled thriller film. This week's additions also include the fourth and final season of one fan-favorite series as well as the addition of the Amy Adams-starring film The Woman in the Window. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Money, Explained' Netflix is tackling a taboo topic this week: money. On Tuesday, May 11, the streamer is taking a look at the complicated relationship people have with money and venturing to dish out some major information in the documentary Money, Explained. According to the streamer, the documentary "puts it all out into the open: the ways your credit card might be screwing you; how student loans became a crisis; why most of us won't be able to save enough for retirement; and how we get tricked into bad gambles and even worse scams."

Oxygen' A woman will find herself fighting for her memory and to survive when the French survival thriller Oxygen lands in the streaming library this week. The film, directed by Alexandre Aja and starring Mélanie Laurent, follows a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. To survive, she must find a way to remember who she is before she runs out of oxygen. The film will be available for streaming beginning Wednesday, May 12.

'Castlevania: Season 4' Castlevania is officially coming to an end on Thursday, May 13, when Netflix drops the fourth and final season of the Netflix original series based on the classic Konami video game. Initially launching on Netflix back in 2017, the dark medieval fantasy follows Trevor, the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, as he attempts to save Eastern Europe from extinction by Vlad Dracula Tepes and teams up with magic-user Sypha Belnades and Alucard, Dracula's son. In Season 4, "Dracula's influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity."

'Jungle Beat: The Movie' Netflix is making sure everyone has something to watch this week, and it is giving subscribers the perfect family-friendly option with the Friday, May 14 debut of Jungle Beat: The Movie. The Netflix original follows a lost and lonely alien who, after crash-landing on Earth, finds help getting home in a crew of talking animal friends.

'The Woman in the Window ' Netflix's highly-anticipated Amy Adams-starring film The Woman in the Window is headed to the streaming library Friday. Based on pseudonymous author A. J. Finn's best-selling novel of the same name, the film follows Anna Fox, a psychologist who begins keeping tabs on her new neighbors after she is confined to her home by agoraphobia. Her life is turned upside down, however, after she witnesses a brutal crime. Along with Adams, The Woman in the Window also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Tracy Letts, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/12/21:

Dance of the Forty One – NETFLIX FILM

The Upshaws – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 5/13/21:

Layer Cake Avail. 5/14/21:

Ferry – NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am All Girls – NETFLIX FILM

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move to Heaven – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Strange House – NETFLIX FILM