Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 1)

Netflix is kicking off May with a bang. After rolling out the final few additions from its April 2023 content list over the weekend, the streamer is celebrating the new month by bringing subscribers dozens of new additions this week, with a total of 52 new titles set to drop in the streaming library between Monday and Friday. This week's additions include a long list of licensed titles. Stocked on Monday, everything from American Gangster to several Austin Powers movies, Black Hawk Down, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Paranormal Activity, Steel Magnolias, and more are now available for streaming. But Netflix is also maintaining its focus on original content this month, with this week's roundup also including seven Netflix original series and films, including the new Netflix series Love Village and a new season of Great British Baking Show: Juniors. But the biggest title of the week is undoubtedly Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the streamer's highly-anticipated Bridgerton spinoff centered around a young Queen Charlotte. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Love Village' Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 1

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Do you know the difference between the first love and the last? It's this: you always think the first is the last and the last is the first. -Tove Jansson Singles relocate to a house in the mountains to see if love might transpire in a tranquil and idyllic setting, away from the realities of the world. The aim is for participants to find their everlasting love – by showing their real faces, crying, laughing and quarreling. Would the participant find the last love in life and leave the house and village with the partner? This is a new Japanese dating show from Netflix." prevnext

'Jewish Matchmaking' Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 3

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A new series from the producers of Indian Matchmaking, Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker. Will using the traditional practice of shidduchim dating help them find their soulmate in today's world" prevnext

'Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7' Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 3

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A new season brings more tricky Technicals, spectacular Showstoppers and amazingly talented kids to the big white tent. On your marks, get set... bake!" prevnext

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Premiere Date: Thursday, May 4

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton." prevnext

'Sanctuary' Premiere Date: Thursday, May 4

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The story unhesitatingly pries open this "sanctuary"and breaks a taboo that has existed since ancient times and illustrates the ambition and fighting spirit of uncouth yet all so real sumo wrestlers, and depicts their jaw-dropping training and prowess. To achieve this, all of the actors who play the sumo wrestlers went through intense physical training for about one year under the instruction of Hollywood experts and a coach and nutritionist for Olympic athletes. For more than six months they practiced sumo wrestling. Wataru Ichinose (Weakest Beast) will be the lead by winning the role after his terrific audition and his past experience as a professional martial artist. He plays Saruzakura, who uses his impressive physique and gift for martial arts to join a sumo stable as a young disciple, although his eye is only on money, not the sport itself. The supporting cast includes Pierre Taki, playing the sumo stable master who accepts Saruzakura as his student and raises him believing in his potential while Saruzakura acts crudely because of his lack of fear. And Koyuki plays the stable master's wife, always supporting her husband and beloved by the sumo wrestlers for her kind nature and beauty. Shota Sometani plays Shimizu, a young wrestler and Saruzakura's only friend who, although he loves sumo with a passion, struggles because he lacks the physique for it. The series will be directed by Kan Eguchi, known for passionately crafting worlds true to real life (Riding Uphill, The Fable). The screenplay is written by Tomoki Kanazawa, who is the head of Gekidan K-Suke and wrote the screenplay for the hit TV drama series Hanzawa Naoki. These creators will bring us a tale of unprecedented vigor depicting the ambitions, fighting spirit, struggles, determination and joy of sumo wrestlers, as well as the beauty of sumo." prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria Avail. 5/2/23

The Tailor – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/4/23

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family – NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext