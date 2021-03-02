Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 1)

March is officially here, and Netflix is welcoming in the new month with plenty of surprises for subscribers. Netflix subscribers scrolling through the streaming library this week will find that the content catalogue has grown massively, with the streamer stocking more than two dozen titles. The new additions began dropping on Monday, March 1 and are set to continue throughout the remainder of the week and leading into the weekend.

In total, 33 new titles are headed to the streaming library this week. Of those, 10 are Netflix original series, films, and specials. As the new additions are added, subscribers will be able to press play on everything from the streamer's highly anticipated documentary on late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. to Amy Poehler's film Moxie. This week, Netflix is even making sure that its youngest watchers have plenty to tune into, the streamer stocking an all-new Netflix Family title.

If you are wanting to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!