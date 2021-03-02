Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 1)
March is officially here, and Netflix is welcoming in the new month with plenty of surprises for subscribers. Netflix subscribers scrolling through the streaming library this week will find that the content catalogue has grown massively, with the streamer stocking more than two dozen titles. The new additions began dropping on Monday, March 1 and are set to continue throughout the remainder of the week and leading into the weekend.
In total, 33 new titles are headed to the streaming library this week. Of those, 10 are Netflix original series, films, and specials. As the new additions are added, subscribers will be able to press play on everything from the streamer's highly anticipated documentary on late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. to Amy Poehler's film Moxie. This week, Netflix is even making sure that its youngest watchers have plenty to tune into, the streamer stocking an all-new Netflix Family title.
'Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell'
Netflix kicked off the week with its highly anticipated documentary on late rapper The Notorious B.I.G., Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell. Dropping on Monday, the documentary offers a fresh look at the life and career of the famed rapper, who died in 1997. It features rare footage filmed by his best friend Damion "D-Roc" Butler and new interviews with his closest friends and family. Directed by Emmett Malloy and made in collaboration with Biggie's estate, I Got a Story to Tell released following the rapper's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and just ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday.
'Moxie'
Amy Poehler is returning to Netflix with her second film, Moxie. Set to debut on Wednesday, March 3, the film follows shy 16-year-old student Vivian, whose efforts to fly under the radar are upended when the arrival of a new student opens her eyes to the unchecked behavior of her fellow student. Fed up and taking inspiration from her mother's rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called "Moxie" and becomes the center of a revolution. Based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu, Moxie stars Poehler, Hadley Robinson, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall, and Sabrina Haskett, with Ike Barinholtz, and Marcia Gay Harden.
'City of Ghosts'
Netflix is making sure that even the youngest subscribers have some new entertainment for the new month. On Friday, March 5, the streamer will debut the first season of its animated/live-action hybrid children's series City of Ghost. The documentary-style series follows a group of ghost-loving kids in Los Angeles who learn more about their hometown by communicating directly with the ghosts who inhabit it. Each episode is based on and voiced by real residents from different neighborhoods.
'Sentinelle'
Netflix's French action thriller Sentinelle is joining the library this week. The film follows a highly trained French soldier who uses her lethal skills to hunt down the man who hurt her sister after she is transferred home after a traumatizing combat mission. Directed by Julien Leclercq, Sentinelle stars Olga Kurylenko stars as Klara, with Andrey Gorlenko, Michel Biel, and Carole Weyers co-starring. It will be available for streaming on Friday.
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 3/1/2021:
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
Avail. 3/2/21:
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/3/21:
Murder Among the Mormons – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
Avail. 3/4/21:
Pacific Rim: The Black – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 3/5/21:
Dogwashers – NETFLIX FILM
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY
What's leaving this week?
Unlike most months, March will not kick off with a mass exits of titles from the streaming library. In fact, during the first week of the new month, only a single titles will bow out. On Wednesday, March 3, subscribers will have to say goodbye to Season 1-4 of Rectify, though several others titles will succumb to the same fate in the coming weeks
Leaving 3/7/21:
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Leaving 3/8/21:
Apollo 18 (2011)
The Young Offenders (2016)
Leaving 3/9/21:
November Criminals (2017)
The Boss's Daughter (2015)
Leaving 3/10/21:
Last Ferry (2019)
Summer Night (2019)