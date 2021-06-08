Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 7)
A new week is here, and Netflix is celebrating in a big way! This week, the streaming giant will be stocking its library with 13 new additions. The new titles, nine of are Netflix originals, will begin being added on Monday, June 7 and continue through Friday, June 11, leading into the new round of additions coming throughout the weekend. The new additions include a little bit of everything, from a new comedy special to a new culinary series and even an adaptation of one award-winning Filipino graphic novel.
The additions will mark the latest to join the streaming library from Netflix's June 2021 releases list. That list includes dozens of titles, many of which have already made their way to the content catalogue. The recent and upcoming additions include licensed content like The Big Lebowski and The Wedding Guest to several Netflix originals, including the debut of the streamer's highly-anticipated adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book Sweet Tooth and the long-awaited return of Netflix's zombie horror series Black Summer. You can view the full list of June 2021 additions by clicking here.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Awake'
An ex-soldier with a troubled past will fight to save the world and her daughter in Awake. Set to drop in the streaming library on Wednesday, June 9, the Netflix original film is set in a world just after a global event takes away humankind’s ability to sleep. As chaos ensues, Jill, an ex-soldier, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter and must fight to deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind.prevnext
'Fresh, Fried & Crispy'
Netflix is adding yet another mouth-watering series to the streaming library! In its new original series Fresh, Fried & Crispy, food critic Daymon Scott "Daym" Patterson, better known as Daym Drops, makes pit stops at some of America's smokin' hot spots "for the best, freshest takes on fried food." The series is set to premiere on Wednesday.prevnext
'Locombianos'
Some of Colombia's "funniest and bawdiest" comics are teaming up to deliver plenty of laughs in Netflix's new series Locombianos. Slated for a Thursday, June 4 release, the series sees comics Freddy Beltrán, Diego Camargo, Catalina Guzmán, and Pamela Ospina coming together to perform stand-up perform before a post-quarantine audience.prevnext
'Skater Girl'
One teen will be faced with the decision of conforming to society's expectations of her or following her dreams in Netflix's coming-of-age story Skater Girl. Set in a remote village in Rajasthan, India, the film follows Prerna a teen living a life bound by tradition and duty to her parents who finds herself infatuated with skateboarding after London-bred advertising executive Jessica and her friend arrive in her small village. As Jessice sets out on a mission to build the kids their own skatepark, Prerna must decide if she will conform to society’s expectations of her or follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship. Directed and produced by Manjari Makijany and slated for a Friday, June 11 premeire, Skater Girl stars Rachel Saanchita Gupta, Amy Maghera, Jonathan Readwin, and Shafin Patel, with special appearance by Waheeda Rehman.prevnext
'Trese'
Netflix's adaptation of the award-winning Filipino graphic novel Trese is arriving on Friday. Set in a fictional Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, the six-episode where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans follows Alexandra Trese, a detective who deals with crimes of supernatural origin, as she goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld. The voice cast for the English dubbing of the series includes Shay Mitchell, Darren Criss, Jon Jon Briones, and Nicole Scherzinger.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 6/7/21:
Vampire Academy
Avail. 6/9/21:
L.A.’s Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/10/21:
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Avail. 6/11/21:
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Lupin: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Wish Dragon – NETFLIX FAMILY
What's leaving this week?
While last week saw dozens of titles leaving the streaming library, this week is vastly different. In fact, as the streamer drops all of the new additions, it will only be saying goodbye to a single title. On Wednesday, June 9, Seasons 1-8 of Portlandia are departing, though that exit will be followed by several more throughout the month of June, including several titles set to exit next week.
Leaving 6/17/21:
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Leaving 6/21/21:
Dark Skies
Leaving 6/26/21:
The Secret Life of Pets 2