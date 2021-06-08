Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 7)

A new week is here, and Netflix is celebrating in a big way! This week, the streaming giant will be stocking its library with 13 new additions. The new titles, nine of are Netflix originals, will begin being added on Monday, June 7 and continue through Friday, June 11, leading into the new round of additions coming throughout the weekend. The new additions include a little bit of everything, from a new comedy special to a new culinary series and even an adaptation of one award-winning Filipino graphic novel.

The additions will mark the latest to join the streaming library from Netflix's June 2021 releases list. That list includes dozens of titles, many of which have already made their way to the content catalogue. The recent and upcoming additions include licensed content like The Big Lebowski and The Wedding Guest to several Netflix originals, including the debut of the streamer's highly-anticipated adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book Sweet Tooth and the long-awaited return of Netflix's zombie horror series Black Summer. You can view the full list of June 2021 additions by clicking here.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!