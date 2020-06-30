Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 29)

Netflix is kicking off a new week with a fresh slate of content headed to the streaming library. This week, subscribers pulling up the Netflix app will find dozens of new titles to stream from. Of the 71 new titles headed to the streaming library this week, 15 of them are Netflix originals, with the remaining 56 titles being compromised of some fan-favorite TV series and films. The large number of new additions comes as the streamer celebrates the start of a new month. Of course, the end of one month and the start of another also brings some heavy losses. This week, Netflix subscribers will have to say goodbye to 51 titles, with even more set to leave throughout the month of July. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half' Comedy legend George Lopez is making is Netflix original comedy special debut on Tuesday, June 30 with George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half. Marking a return to his stand-up roots, the one-hour special was filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco and sees Lopez delivering "a hilarious exploration of race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders." Throughout the special, Lopez draws plenty of laughs as he dissects cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and more!

'Say I Do' It's the season of love at Netflix, and the streamer is helping a few lucky couples walk down the aisle. Say I Do, an original series, sees interior designer Jeremiah Brent, fashion designer, Thai Nguyen, and chef Gabriele Bertaccini making the dreams of deserving couples come true. Having long-wanted to get married but never able to make their big day down the aisle, their dream weddings come to life. Say I Do will be available for streaming on Wednesday, July 1.

'Unsolved Mysteries' The long-awaited Unsolved Mysteries reboot is finally making its Netflix debut on Wednesday. Originally debuting on NBC in 1987 before an eventual move to CBS, Unsolved Mysteries ended in 2002 before a brief revival from 2008 to 2010. In January of 2019, however, Netflix confirmed that it was bringing the series back to life with executive producer Shawn Levy. Unlike its predecessor, Netflix's reboot will feature one case per episode, with stories rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable, across its 12-episode first season. The series will fuse signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling. Topics of the new episodes include from the trauma of a loved one's unexplained disappearance or horrific death and the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.

'The Baby-Sitters Club' After more than 20 years, The Baby-Sitters Club is back in business. On Friday, June 3, Netflix is rebadning the group of girls for its reboot of the 1990 series, which was based on Ann M. Martin's worldwide best-selling book franchise The Baby-Sitters Club. The series follows the adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer, a group of middle schoolers who start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rachel Shukert, who has been a writer on Supergirl and GLOW, acts as showrunner, with Lucia Aniello of Broad City executive producing. The series stars Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Xochitl Gomez, Alicia Silverstone, and Mark Feuerstein.

'Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 The final batch of episodes of Netflix's Spanish-language period drama Cable Girls are making their way to the streamer on Friday. Called Las Chicas del Cable in Spain, the series is set at the first national telephone company in Madrid, where dozens of women attempt to get a job that is a symbol of progress, just before the financial crisis in 1929. The start of Season 5 found Lidia returning to Spain in an attempt to find her daughter with the help of her close friends, all while they deal with the consequences of the civil war. The final batch of episodes, meanwhile, will find Lidia and her friends becoming even more defiant when Lidia's biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 6/29/2020:

Bratz: The Movie Avail. 6/30/2020:

Adú — Netflix Film

BNA — Netflix Anime Avail. 7/1/20:

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Deadwind: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Under the Riccione Sun – NETFLIX FILM

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester Avail. 7/2/20:

Thiago Ventura: POKAS – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Warrior Nun – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 7/3/20:

Desperados – NETFLIX FILM

JU-ON: Origins – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Southern Survival – NETFLIX ORIGINAL