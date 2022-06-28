Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 27)

Netflix is saying goodbye to June and hello to July in a big way. As one month ends and another begins, the streaming giant is stocking its library full of fresh titles perfect for the July 4th long weekend, with a total of 41 new additions joining the content catalogue. The list of new titles headed to the streaming library includes 12 Netflix originals, including a new season of the Upshaws and the highly-anticipated Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2, the final two episodes of the penultimate season. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday' Lovable young pug Chip and her secret mouse pal Potato are embarking on new adventures when Netflix's latest addition to the Chip and Potato Netflix Family library arrives on Monday, June 27. In Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday, the two best friends are going on vacation, though they will have to seek the help of a friendly tamarin and a new friend to get a good sleep when falling coconuts put a damper on the getaway.

'The Upshaws': Season 2 Part 1 Netflix's hit sitcom The Upshaws returns for the first part of its two-part second season on Wednesday, June 29. Starring Wanda Sykes, comedian Mike Epps, and Kim Fields (Living Single), the series follows a modern-day blue-collar Black family in Indiana – where Epps is originally from – as they navigate current situations like coming out, blended families, living with disability, and more with a comedic twist. Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine also star as the family's two daughters. They're joined by Jermelle Simon, who plays firstborn son Bernard Jr.; and Diamond Lyons, who portrays the teenage son he fathered with another woman. The series is co-created and executive produced by Sykes and Regina Hicks, both of home also act as showrunners.

'Sharkdog' Season 2 Sharkdog and his human friends are swimming back into the Netflix streaming library on Thursday, June 20 for Season 2 of Sharkdog. The animated series from Singaporean creator Jacinth Tan follows 10-year-old Max and his best friend Sharkdog, who is half shark and half dog, as they take on silly and messy adventures.

'Stranger Things 4: Volume 2' The battle to save Hawkins continues on Friday, July 1 when Netflix drops the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. Arriving on the streaming platform in late May following ayears-long wait, Season 4 of the hit sci-fi series has followed the Hawkins kids, now separated across the country, as they battle a new foe: Vecna. However, while the characters have come out victorious in their previous battles against the Upside Down, Volume 2 comes with an ominous warning: "Hawkins will fall." Volume 2 consists of two super-sized episodes, with Episode 8 featuring an 85-minute runtime and Episode 9, the season finale, clocking in at nearly two and a half hours long.

'I Am Legend' Netflix will be kicking off July with a slew of new licensed titles arriving in the streaming library, among them being the 2007 Will Smith-starring film I Am Legend. Based on Richard Matheson's 1954 novel of the same name, the hit post-apocalyptic action thriller follows Smith's Robert Neville, a brilliant scientist now surviving in a world destroyed by a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty mutants. Desperate to save the world, Robert works on finding a cure for the plague using his own immune blood. I am Legend will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning Friday.

