Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 26)

July is just around the corner, but before Netflix can start rolling out its July 2023 content list, it needs to make a few final additions from June. This week, the streaming giant is set to add 11 new titles to its ever-growing content catalogue, this week's round of additions marking the finale ones of the month.

The list of new titles includes four licensed titles as well as seven new and returning Netflix original series and films. Documentary lovers will be in for a treat when the streamer drops not one, two documentaries, with both Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate and Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators slated to premiere on Wednesday. Netflix also has something up its sleeve for anime fans, as Ōoku: The Inner Chambers is set to debut this week. Meanwhile, one of the biggest titles of the entire month is set to drop on Thursday when the first episodes of The Witcher's two-part third season premiere.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!