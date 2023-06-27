Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 26)
July is just around the corner, but before Netflix can start rolling out its July 2023 content list, it needs to make a few final additions from June. This week, the streaming giant is set to add 11 new titles to its ever-growing content catalogue, this week's round of additions marking the finale ones of the month.
The list of new titles includes four licensed titles as well as seven new and returning Netflix original series and films. Documentary lovers will be in for a treat when the streamer drops not one, two documentaries, with both Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate and Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators slated to premiere on Wednesday. Netflix also has something up its sleeve for anime fans, as Ōoku: The Inner Chambers is set to debut this week. Meanwhile, one of the biggest titles of the entire month is set to drop on Thursday when the first episodes of The Witcher's two-part third season premiere.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 28
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "A glittery nightclub in 1920s Berlin becomes a haven for the queer community in this documentary exploring the freedoms lost amid Hitler's rise to power."
'Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 28
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators chronicles the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and gripping behind-the-scenes stories of one of the biggest spectacles on television during the height of the '90s. Told first hand from the stars who lived through it, this five part series reveals untold stories of the iconic American Gladiators' triumph, turmoil, and ultimate price of fame."
'Ōoku: The Inner Chambers'
Premiere Date: Thursday, June 29
Type: Netflix Anime
Synopsis: "Fumi Yoshinaga's hit manga Ōoku: The Inner Chambers will be adapted into an anime for the first time!
Inspired by the Ōoku, the historic women's quarters of Edo Castle, this tale unravels the history of the inner chambers, where gender roles have been reversed.
A hit in Japan, the manga Ōoku: The Inner Chambers by Fumi Yoshinaga has spawned adaptations across media including live-action drama series and films, and now this masterpiece is getting its first anime adaptation as a Netflix Series! Serving as director is Noriyuki Abe, who has helmed many popular anime works including The Heroic Legend of Arslan, Yu Yu Hakusho, and the Netflix Film The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh. A talented cast of leading voice actors has also come together for the project, including Mamoru Miyano, Eriko Matsui, Yuki Kaji, and Tomokazu Seki. Staying true to the original manga, this series will bring a new, animated vision of the Ōoku and express the struggles of the men and women living in the secretive inner chambers where gender roles are reversed."prevnext
'The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1'
Premiere Date: Thursday, June 29
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 6/26/23
The Imitation Game
Avail. 6/28/23
Hoarders: Season 13
Run Rabbit Run (AU) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/30/23
Alone: Season 9
Is It Cake, Too?! – NETFLIX SERIES
Nimona – NETFLIX FILM
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5
What's leaving this week?
This weekend marks the final five days of June, and as such, Netflix will be doing a bit of cleaning house to make room for July's upcoming arrivals.
June 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
June 30
Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2
The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Jerry Maguire
Lethal Weapon: Seasons 1-3
LOL
Puss in Boots
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Stepfather
The Taking of Pelham 123
World War Z