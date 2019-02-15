‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Owen Faces Losing Baby Leo

Did Owen lose his son after Betty’s parents showed up on Grey’s Anatomy? Not yet, at least.

Following the reveal last week that Betty (Peyton Kennedy) had been lying about her identity — revealing her real name was Britney and her parents had no idea where she was — fans of the long-running ABC drama series worried what the introduction of the Dickinson’s would mean for Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) foster son, baby Leo.

“I Walk the Line” began with Owen and Leo bonding before he had to report to the E.R., until Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) reveals that Betty ran away from rehab. Rather than freaking out about her disappearance like last time, Amelia volunteers to try and find her while Owen stays at work.

After a little boy gets shot at a parade, Owen has to treat him under the watchful eye of his father, Seamus (Billy Boyd). The man agrees to stay out of the way of the doctor’s trying to work on his son but refuses to leave the room.

As Amelia tries to head out in search of Britney, she is interrupted by Carol (Jennifer Grey) and John Dickinson (Kyle Secor), revealing themselves to be the girl’s estranged parents.

The couple reveals Britney reached out to them, but she disappeared before they got to the rehab center. They got Amelia’s number from them, identifying the doctor as Britney’s legal guardian. Amelia explained how she tried to get in touch with them but Britney had given them a fake number.

After the doctors were forced to shut down a performance by a pipe band in the ambulance bay, Amelia tells Owen about Britney’s parents, and that they still don’t know about baby Leo.

Later, Amelia and Owen took the couple to the daycare so they could see the little boy, with Owen getting visibly uncomfortable when Carol asked if she could hold him.

“He totally has Britney’s eyes,” she said. “I can’t believe this is happening.” Owen walks out of the room, telling Amelia he cannot stand to be with Britney’s parents, knowing they have the power to separate him from the baby.

Amelia and Carol then bond about being worried bout Britney. Carol reveals that her daughter was a good girl who loved soccer, but when she started using drugs she changed completely.

“I missed her before she ran away,” Carol says. “I don’t know if I can keep doing this.” Amelia tells her not to give up, relating to her own experience with addiction, because her daughter is still somewhere in there.

After saving the young boy from his gunshot injuries, Owen gets a panic attack at the possibility of losing Leo. He entrusts Teddy with his fears, saying: “I just know I’m going to lose him.”

With Britney still missing, the end of the episode delivered a blow to fans when the Dickinson’s announced they would be taking Leo to their hotel room for the night. Owen fights back but John says that he refuses to leave his grandchild with another drug addict.

Owen threatens to have them arrested for kidnapping since he is the baby’s legal guardian so the couple walks away, promising they will be back. Owen lashes out at Amelia for tell them about her addiction, and how that could affect his custody of the baby, leading to a disagreement.

Will Britney’s parents take Leo away for good? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.