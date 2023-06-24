7 Hacks for Watching Netflix While Traveling This Summer

Summer is the time for vacations, road trips and family gatherings, but that doesn't mean the binge-watching has to stop. Netflix's new password-sharing rules have made some users apprehensive, but it's actually still easy to use the service while traveling. Read on for some expert level tips to take your Netflix queue with you this summer. Netflix enacted a new policy around password-sharing last month, establishing a home network and common household devices for each user. This does mean that users in other long-term housing will come at an extra fee, but it doesn't mean that Netflix is locked to your home wi-fi network. You can still watch Netflix on mobile devices and even log into your Netflix account from hotels in the short term. Netflix has put together an FAQ page on this subject. With that out of the way, there are plenty of other features to optimize your summer plans with a streaming subscription. Here are seven ways to make the most of Netflix while traveling this summer.

Sign Out From Anywhere Signing into your account on an unfamiliar device can feel like a chore, especially if you're worried you'll forget to log out. Netflix now allows the primary user of an account to control all the devices they are signed into from anywhere, so if you forget to sign out of the TV in your AirBnB, no worries. Visit the Netflix website here for more detailed instructions.

Reminders (Photo: SOPA Images) The streaming market is saturated these days and even die-hard fans might miss a premiere date if they're not paying close attention. Netflix has added a built-in "reminders" feature so that you will get notifications of when your favorite show is coming back for a new season. You can even set this up for new shows that you're confident you'll love.

Download for Offline Viewing Streaming can use a lot of data, and connectivity is not always guaranteed while traveling. Netflix allows you to download shows and movies ahead of time on mobile devices including smartphones, tablet and laptops so that you can watch on the go without "streaming." This is also a great way to save money on data while using a public wi-fi network. More importantly, it can pass the long hours in a plane, train or automobile painlessly.

Data Management (Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) In addition to planning ahead with downloads, Netflix has another feature that allows users to manage their data usage while streaming. By visiting the website here or finding this menu on the app on your preferred device, you can adjust your data usage by setting your video quality preferences and even ask the streamer to shut down when certain data milestones have been reached. This can be useful at home as well since some home internet providers now put a cap on data usge.

Games If you have some time to kill but you don't want to get sucked into a TV show or movie, it might be time to try out Netflix Games. This burgeoning side of the streaming world brings some of your favorite franchises to life. This summer Netflix is focusing on Too Hot to Handle with the game Love Is a Game. Users can test themselves and see how they would hold up as a contestant.

Travel Documentaries (Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX) If you need some inspiration to get your travels started in the first place, Netflix actually might be a good place to look. The streamer has plenty of documentaries and the library is always expanding. Some of the biggest hits this summer include Down to Earth – Zac Efron's series about travel and sustainability, and Dark Tourist – a look at some of the most unconventional tourist destinations in the world.