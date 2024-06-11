Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 10)

A fresh restock of titles is coming to Netflix this week. As the streamer continues to make its way through the June 2024 content list, it is treating subscribers to 10 new TV shows and movies this week, and almost all of them are Netflix originals. The word on the Ton this week is going to be all about Polin. After dropping the first four episodes of Season 3 last month, Bridgerton returns Thursday for the second half of Season 3, based on Julia Quinn's novel Romancing Mr. Bridgerton and centering around Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Along splashing back on screens this week will be My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. The popular talk show, a Netflix original, returns for its fifth season Wednesday alongside the Season 2 premiere of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. Other arrivals include Keith Robinson: Different Strokes, Tour de France: Unchained Season 2, and Season 9 of the licensed series Forged in Fire. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Keith Robinson: Different Strokes' Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 11

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: "From trying to order Popeyes after his stroke to popping Viagra on a plane, revered comedian Keith Robinson gets real in this hilarious stand-up special."

'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5' Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has Letterman back in the host's chair, following a 33-year reign in late night. This season, Letterman interviews Charles Barkley and Miley Cyrus."

'King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2' Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles."

'Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2' Premiere Date: Thursday, June 13

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

'Ultraman: Rising' Premiere Date: Friday, June 14

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "With Tokyo under siege from rising monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman. But the titanic superhero meets his match when he is forced to adopt a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju. Sato must rise above his ego to balance work and parenthood while protecting the baby from forces bent on exploiting her for their own dark plans. In partnership with Netflix, Tsuburaya Productions, and Industrial Light & Magic, Ultraman: Rising is written by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes, directed by Shannon Tindle, and co-directed by John Aoshima."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 6/11/24

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/12/24

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/13/24

Doctor Climax – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/14/24

Forged in Fire: Season 9

Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams – NETFLIX SERIES