Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 31)

A new month means a fresh slate of content, and Netflix is wasting no time in stocking its library full of new titles. This week, as July ends and August begins, the streamer is bringing subscribers 35 new TV series, films, documentaries, and Netflix originals, giving viewers plenty of options for their next binge. After wrapping up July with the Monday addition of BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2, a flood of new content is set to arrive on Tuesday, Aug. 1, when Netflix will debut 23 new titles. The additions include licensed titles like several of the Fast & Furious movies, Despicable Me, Ugly Betty, and the Netflix original Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child. Throughout the week, 10 other Netflix original series and films will debut, including the streamer's beloved LGBT drama Heartstopper and The Lincoln Lawyer, which will return with the remaining episodes of its sophomore season. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Monday, July 31

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "The Dark Rebel Army, which plans to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax, continues to expand its power in a bid to rule the world, led by the overwhelmingly powerful Four Divine Kings. The Kingdom of Metallicana on the Central Metallion Continent is assaulted by the sorcerer-led Dark Rebel Army. In order to save the kingdom, Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, has a decision to make – she must resurrect the ancient great wizard who once plotted to rule the world, and who is sealed within her childhood friend Lucien Renren. The only thing that can undo the seal is a virgin's maiden kiss. Facing imminent danger, Yoko puts her lips on Lucien's, and in that moment, a dark and powerful energy fills the air. The strongest, wildest, and most beautiful protagonist, the legendary wizard Dark Schneider, is finally revived!" prevnext

'Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 1

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "At 26, is Jake Paul the boxing world's new savior or a "delusional" promoter who packs more punch in his marketing skills than in his right hand? It depends on whom you ask in UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child, an unflinching deep dive into how a wide-eyed kid from Ohio morphed from Internet sensation to most polarizing man in sports. For every high-profile critic (UFC president Dana White), there's another supporter in his corner (former professional boxer Mike Tyson). In 2013, Jake and his older brother, Logan, lit up social media with pranks and antics posted first to Vine and then a YouTube channel that racked up millions of views. The brothers parlayed their online success into lucrative side hustles, with Jake releasing music and landing a role on a Disney Channel show (Bizaardvark). As their notoriety grew, so did tensions between the once-close siblings. When Jake's real-life controversies nearly ruined his career, he got a second chance as a boxer who shocked skeptics as he knocked out one opponent after another. Built on gripping interviews with the Paul brothers – along with their parents, fans, fellow boxers, and the skeptical old guard – the film culminates with a nail-biting match that will prove if Jake has what it takes to rule his new kingdom." prevnext

'Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 2

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "A shocking indictment of the food industry and its regulators, POISONED: THE DIRTY TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FOOD exposes how decades of apathy and malfeasance have left the American food supply and its consumers vulnerable to deadly pathogens like e. Coli and salmonella." prevnext

'Heartstopper: Season 2' Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 3

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship." prevnext

'The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2' Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 3

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness. THE LINCOLN LAWYER also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson. The series was created for television by David E Kelley and was developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. Connelly is an executive producer and writer on the series. Ross Fineman and Kelley are also executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers." prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail/ 8/1/23

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It's Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4 Avail. 8/2/23

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Soulcatcher (PL) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/3/23

Head to Head (SA) – NETFLIX FILM

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (JP) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/4/23

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge – NETFLIX SERIES

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES prevnext