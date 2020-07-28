Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 27)

This week marks the final week of July, and Netflix is sending off the month with a bang. Beginning on Monday and continuing until Friday, the streaming giant will be dropping a slate of new content. In total, subscribers will be treated to 13 new titles, 11 of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials. The new additions will lead into a weekend filled with surprises. With Saturday marking the start of a new month, the streamer will continue expanding its content catalog by the dozens, with August set to be a heavy-hitter when it comes to highly-anticipated debuts. Among the new titles set to join the streaming lineup is Season 5 of Lucifer, as well as the third and final season of the Danish post-apocalyptic drama The Rain. You can see a full list of what’s set to be added in August by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Last Chance U: Laney' Netflix's popular documentary Last Chance U is headed back to the streamer on Tuesday, July 28 for its fifth and final season. Last Chance U: Laney will take viewers into the Laney College JUCO football team from Oakland, California. Coming off a monster 2018 season, winning the state and national championships, "the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove." According to an official synopsis, this final season "brings intensity both on and off the field as players battle injuries, stress, and personal demons while finding much-needed support in the community and taking pride in their scrappy mentality and the motto 'Laney Built.'"

'Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 4 Netflix subscribers are again getting the chance to experience life in some of the world's toughest. On Wednesday, July 29, the streamer's original docuseries Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 4 drops. In the series, journalist Raphael Rowe, who spent 12 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, not only visits some of the most terrifying and violent prisons on Earth, but also lives among the inmates to experience life there. In Season 4, he will experience life as an inmate at prisons in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius, and Lesotho.

'Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy' The final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons is set to play out on Netflix on Thursday, July 30 with the debut of the streamer's newest anime series, Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy. The latest addition to the Transformers franchise, the series finds the civil war at a tipping point as Optimus Prime and Megatron fight to save their world and unify their people. Megatron, in an effort to end the conflict, is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to "reformat" the Autobots, thus "unifying" Cybertron.

'Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet' Netflix is bracing to give subscribers a fixing for their sweet tooth with the debut of Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet. Set to drop on the platform on Friday, July 31, the Netflix original series finds four teams of expert bakers battling it out for sugary success as they race against each other and the clock over three rounds of competition. Hosted by Hunter March and judged by Candace Nelson & Adriano Zumbo, Extra Sweet will feature harder challenges, more spectacular creations, and even sweeter rewards.

'The Umbrella Academy: Season 2' The super-powered Hargreeves siblings are headed back to Netflix for Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy on Friday. Originally debuting on the streamer back in February of 2019 and based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way, the series follows Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five, who, years after no explanation being born to women who showed no signs of pregnancy and subsequently adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death. Coming back together after having been torn apart, their divergent personalities and abilities, as well as the imminent threat of a global apocalypse, threaten to once again separate them. Season 2 will find them dealing with the aftermath of Five using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse, which has now left the siblings scattered across time in and around Dallas, Texas. Displaced by years, with some having built lives and moved on, the Umbrella Academy must now try to reunite and not only figure out what caused doomsday, but put a stop to it before it can happen.

