Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2020

As the summer heat wears on, Netflix has big plans to drop a cool metric ton's worth of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on Aug. 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer.

COMING 8/1 Super Monsters: The New Class -- NETFLIX FAMILY A Knight's Tale Acts of Violence The Addams Family (1991) An Education Being John Malkovich Death at a Funeral Dennis the Menace Elizabeth Harvest Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Hardcore Henry Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2 Jurassic Park Jurassic Park III The Lost World: Jurassic Park Mad Max (1979) Mr. Deeds My Perfect Landing: Season 1 Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1 The NeverEnding Story The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter The Next Step: Season 6 Nights in Rodanthe Ocean's Thirteen Ocean's Twelve Operation Ouch: Season 1 Operation Ouch: Special Remember Me Seabiscuit Toradora!: Season 1 Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2 The Ugly Truth What Keeps You Alive

COMING 8/2 - 8/7 Avail. 8/2/20: Almost Love Connected -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/3/20: Immigration Nation -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/4/20: A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave -- NETFLIX FAMILY Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 8/5/20: Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY World's Most Wanted -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/6/20: The Rain: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 8/7/20: Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Berlin, Berlin -- NETFLIX FILM The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space -- NETFLIX FAMILY ¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Selling Sunset: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sing On! Germany -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Tiny Creatures -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Wizards: Tales of Arcadia -- NETFLIX FAMILY Word Party Songs -- NETFLIX FAMILY Work It -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 8/8 - 8/14 Avail. 8/8/20: The Promise We Summon the Darkness Avail. 8/10/20: GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Nightcrawler Avail. 8/11/20: Mr. Peabody & Sherman Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 8/12/20: Scary Movie 5 (Un)Well -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/13/20: Safety Not Guaranteed Une fille facile / An Easy Girl -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/14/20: 3%: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL El robo del siglo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Fearless -- NETFLIX FILM Glow Up: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Project Power -- NETFLIX FILM The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun -- NETFLIX FAMILY Teenage Bounty Hunters -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 8/15 - 8/21 Avail. 8/15/20: Rita: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Stranger: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 8/16/20: Johnny English Les Misérables (2012) Avail. 8/17/20: Crazy Awesome Teachers -- NETFLIX FILM Drunk Parents Glitch Techs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 8/19/20: Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind -- NETFLIX FILM DeMarcus Family Rules -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL High Score -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/20/20: Biohackers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Good Kisser Great Pretender -- NETFLIX ANIME John Was Trying to Contact Aliens -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/21/20: Alien TV -- NETFLIX FAMILY Fuego negro -- NETFLIX FILM Hoops -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Lucifer: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Sleepover -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 8/23 - 8/31 Avail. 8/23/20: 1BR Septembers of Shiraz Avail. 8/25/20: Emily's Wonder Lab -- NETFLIX FAMILY Trinkets: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 8/26/20: Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL La venganza de Analía -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Million Dollar Beach House -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Rising Phoenix -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/27/20: Aggretsuko: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME The Bridge Curse The Frozen Ground Avail. 8/28/20: All Together Now -- NETFLIX FILM Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL I AM A KILLER: Released -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/31/20: Casino Royale Quantum of Solace COMING SOON: ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep 11 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) Say I Do: Dream weddings really do come true as experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen and Gabriele Bertaccini help couples pull off their perfect celebration. From the creators of Queer Eye, Say I Do helps deserving couples get engaged and tie the knot at their dream weddings all within one week! Bertaccini, the show's resident chef who is in charge of the food for the pop-up wedding receptions, told PopCulture.com that the new series is a show about storytelling, hope, love and resiliency. "It's kind of a show that brings back the trust that we all should have in the power of love. In the fact that we can go through fears, struggles, failures, yet we find reassurance in love. The love is still there as a safety net. It's there to pick us up anytime we need and we want," the chef said. Grab your tissues — Season 1 of Say I Do is available to stream now.

'DEAD TO ME' - Season 2 (Photo: Netflix) In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform in May. "Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before." Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are available to stream on Netflix now.

'DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON' (Photo: Netflix) Netflix is inviting subscribers to join Zac Efron as he travels the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. Down to Earth with Zac Efron sees the actor and Olien "investigate the ways people are taking action toward a sustainable future." Throughout the first season, the duo will visit France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia and Iquitos. Season 1 of Down to Earth with Zac Efron is available to stream now.

'13 REASONS WHY' — SEASON 4 (FINAL SEASON) (Photo: DAVID MOIR/NETFLIX) Netflix is taking subscribers into the halls of Liberty High a final time with the premiere of 13 Reasons Why's fourth and final season. As Liberty High's senior class prepares for graduation, the group of unlikely friends at the center of the teen drama will have to band together a final time to make sure some secrets stay buried "and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever." The series is based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name and stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Christian Navarro. Speaking to PopCulture.com, newcomer JanLuis Castellanos, portrays Diego Torres, said that "it's safe to say that the past three years have had a major impact on where we are now and where we are going with Season 4."