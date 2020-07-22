Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2020
As the summer heat wears on, Netflix has big plans to drop a cool metric ton's worth of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on Aug. 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer.
COMING 8/1
Super Monsters: The New Class -- NETFLIX FAMILY
A Knight's Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Aliveprevnext
COMING 8/2 - 8/7
Avail. 8/2/20:
Almost Love
Connected -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/3/20:
Immigration Nation -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/4/20:
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 8/5/20:
Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
World's Most Wanted -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/6/20:
The Rain: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 8/7/20:
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Berlin, Berlin -- NETFLIX FILM
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space -- NETFLIX FAMILY
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! Germany -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tiny Creatures -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Word Party Songs -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Work It -- NETFLIX FILMprevnext
COMING 8/8 - 8/14
Avail. 8/8/20:
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
Avail. 8/10/20:
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nightcrawler
Avail. 8/11/20:
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 8/12/20:
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/13/20:
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/14/20:
3%: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El robo del siglo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fearless -- NETFLIX FILM
Glow Up: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Project Power -- NETFLIX FILM
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Teenage Bounty Hunters -- NETFLIX ORIGINALprevnext
COMING 8/15 - 8/21
Avail. 8/15/20:
Rita: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stranger: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/16/20:
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
Avail. 8/17/20:
Crazy Awesome Teachers -- NETFLIX FILM
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/19/20:
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind -- NETFLIX FILM
DeMarcus Family Rules -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
High Score -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/20/20:
Biohackers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Kisser
Great Pretender -- NETFLIX ANIME
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/21/20:
Alien TV -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Fuego negro -- NETFLIX FILM
Hoops -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lucifer: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Sleepover -- NETFLIX FILMprevnext
COMING 8/23 - 8/31
Avail. 8/23/20:
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
Avail. 8/25/20:
Emily's Wonder Lab -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Trinkets: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/26/20:
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La venganza de Analía -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Million Dollar Beach House -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rising Phoenix -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/27/20:
Aggretsuko: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
Avail. 8/28/20:
All Together Now -- NETFLIX FILM
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I AM A KILLER: Released -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/31/20:
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
COMING SOON:
ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep 11 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARYprevnext
BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Say I Do: Dream weddings really do come true as experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen and Gabriele Bertaccini help couples pull off their perfect celebration. From the creators of Queer Eye, Say I Do helps deserving couples get engaged and tie the knot at their dream weddings all within one week! Bertaccini, the show's resident chef who is in charge of the food for the pop-up wedding receptions, told PopCulture.com that the new series is a show about storytelling, hope, love and resiliency. "It's kind of a show that brings back the trust that we all should have in the power of love. In the fact that we can go through fears, struggles, failures, yet we find reassurance in love. The love is still there as a safety net. It's there to pick us up anytime we need and we want," the chef said.
Grab your tissues — Season 1 of Say I Do is available to stream now.prevnext
'DEAD TO ME' - Season 2
In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform in May.
"Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before."
Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are available to stream on Netflix now.prevnext
'DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON'
Netflix is inviting subscribers to join Zac Efron as he travels the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. Down to Earth with Zac Efron sees the actor and Olien "investigate the ways people are taking action toward a sustainable future." Throughout the first season, the duo will visit France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia and Iquitos.
Season 1 of Down to Earth with Zac Efron is available to stream now.prevnext
'13 REASONS WHY' — SEASON 4 (FINAL SEASON)
Netflix is taking subscribers into the halls of Liberty High a final time with the premiere of 13 Reasons Why's fourth and final season. As Liberty High's senior class prepares for graduation, the group of unlikely friends at the center of the teen drama will have to band together a final time to make sure some secrets stay buried "and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever."
The series is based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name and stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Christian Navarro. Speaking to PopCulture.com, newcomer JanLuis Castellanos, portrays Diego Torres, said that "it's safe to say that the past three years have had a major impact on where we are now and where we are going with Season 4."prevnext
'TIGER KING: MURDER, MAYHEM AND MADNESS'0comments
If you still haven't binged Tiger King, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music singer, private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale!
Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.prev