Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2020

By Libby Birk

As the summer heat wears on, Netflix has big plans to drop a cool metric ton's worth of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on Aug. 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer.

COMING 8/1

Super Monsters: The New Class -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

A Knight's Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

COMING 8/2 - 8/7

Avail. 8/2/20:

Almost Love

Connected -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 8/3/20:

Immigration Nation -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 8/4/20:

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 

Avail. 8/5/20:

Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

World's Most Wanted -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 8/6/20:

The Rain: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods -- NETFLIX ANIME 

Avail. 8/7/20:

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Berlin, Berlin -- NETFLIX FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space -- NETFLIX FAMILY

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Sing On! Germany -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Tiny Creatures -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Word Party Songs -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Work It -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 8/8 - 8/14

Avail. 8/8/20:

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Avail. 8/10/20:

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Nightcrawler

Avail. 8/11/20:

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 

Avail. 8/12/20:

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 8/13/20:

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/14/20:

3%: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

El robo del siglo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Fearless -- NETFLIX FILM

Glow Up: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Project Power -- NETFLIX FILM 

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Teenage Bounty Hunters -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

COMING 8/15 - 8/21

Avail. 8/15/20:

Rita: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Stranger: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Avail. 8/16/20:

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Avail. 8/17/20:

Crazy Awesome Teachers -- NETFLIX FILM

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 8/19/20:

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind -- NETFLIX FILM

DeMarcus Family Rules -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

High Score -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 8/20/20:

Biohackers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Good Kisser

Great Pretender -- NETFLIX ANIME 

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/21/20:

Alien TV -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Fuego negro -- NETFLIX FILM

Hoops -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Lucifer: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

The Sleepover -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 8/23 - 8/31

Avail. 8/23/20:

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Avail. 8/25/20:

Emily's Wonder Lab -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Trinkets: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Avail. 8/26/20:

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

La venganza de Analía -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Million Dollar Beach House -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Rising Phoenix -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 8/27/20:

Aggretsuko: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME 

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Avail. 8/28/20:

All Together Now -- NETFLIX FILM

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

I AM A KILLER: Released -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/31/20:

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

COMING SOON:

ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep 11 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Say I Do: Dream weddings really do come true as experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen and Gabriele Bertaccini help couples pull off their perfect celebration. From the creators of Queer Eye, Say I Do helps deserving couples get engaged and tie the knot at their dream weddings all within one week! Bertaccini, the show's resident chef who is in charge of the food for the pop-up wedding receptions, told PopCulture.com that the new series is a show about storytelling, hope, love and resiliency. "It's kind of a show that brings back the trust that we all should have in the power of love. In the fact that we can go through fears, struggles, failures, yet we find reassurance in love. The love is still there as a safety net. It's there to pick us up anytime we need and we want," the chef said. 

Grab your tissues — Season 1 of Say I Do is available to stream now.

'DEAD TO ME' - Season 2

In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform in May. 

"Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are available to stream on Netflix now.

'DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON'

Netflix is inviting subscribers to join Zac Efron as he travels the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. Down to Earth with Zac Efron sees the actor and Olien "investigate the ways people are taking action toward a sustainable future." Throughout the first season, the duo will visit France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia and Iquitos.

Season 1 of Down to Earth with Zac Efron is available to stream now.

'13 REASONS WHY' — SEASON 4 (FINAL SEASON)

Netflix is taking subscribers into the halls of Liberty High a final time with the premiere of 13 Reasons Why's fourth and final season. As Liberty High's senior class prepares for graduation, the group of unlikely friends at the center of the teen drama will have to band together a final time to make sure some secrets stay buried "and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever."

The series is based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name and stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Christian Navarro. Speaking to PopCulture.com, newcomer JanLuis Castellanos, portrays Diego Torres, said that "it's safe to say that the past three years have had a major impact on where we are now and where we are going with Season 4."

'TIGER KING: MURDER, MAYHEM AND MADNESS'

If you still haven't binged Tiger King, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music singer, private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale!

Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.

