Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 19)

As a new week kicked off on Monday, Netflix's expansive streaming library got a little more crowded! As the streamer continues with its July 2021 content additions, it saved 16 titles to be added this week alone, meaning that in addition to the dozens of TV shows and movies already added this month, subscribers will have more than a dozen more to binge by week's end. Of the new additions headed your way this week, 13 are Netflix original films and series, including one addition that promises to bring plenty of nostalgia. With Netflix quickly carving a name for itself in the reality TV landscape, the streaming giant is doubling down on one of its most popular series, this time taking things to Brazil. The streamer is also offering up something new for anime lovers, as well as a few titles perfect for a family binge.

'The Movies That Made Us: Season 2' View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Nacelle Company (@nacellecompany) Netflix is serving up nostalgia this week with the Season 2 debut of The Movies That Made Us. A spinoff of the streamer's hit docuseries The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us explores the blockbusters that defined a generation and chronicles the production and cultural impact of certain films. After taking a look at Dirty Dancing, Die Hard, Home Alone, Ghostbusters, Elf, and Nightmare Before Christmas in Season 1 and the subsequent holiday special, Season 2 will put the spotlight on Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Pretty Woman, and Forrest Gump. The new season is set to hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, July 21.

'Too Hot to Handle: Brazil' One of Netflix's biggest reality TV hits is turning up the temperature as it heads south. After airing its second season in June, Too Hot to Handle is taking things to Brazil for Too Hot to Handle: Brazil. Similar to the original series, the Brazil spinoff will feature a group of men and women heading to a tropical paradise for what could easily descend into the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, though if they want to snag that prize money, they will have to forgo all things romantic and sensual, including kissing and sex. If they give in to temptation, the prize money drops. Too Hot to Handle: Brazil will be available for streaming on Wednesday.

'Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop' Netflix is stocking a new anime film in its content library on Thursday, July 22. Created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of animation company Victor Entertainment and the music production subsidiary Flying Dog, according to What's On Netflix, Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop follows Cherry, a shy high school student who expresses himself through haiku, and Smile, a bubbly but self-conscious girl. After meeting at a shopping mall, a brief, magical summer of romance begins. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is directed by Kyōhei Ishiguro, with Dai Sato having written the screenplay and Kensuke Ushio having designed the characters.

'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' The wait for new Kingdom content is over! On Friday, July 23, Netflix is treating fans to a special movie-length episode of the beloved series titled Kingdom: Ashin of the North. Offering a deeper look into Ashin's past, the special follows a young Ashin, who, along with her father, is part of a foreign tribe that has settled within the Kingdom of Joseon. Ashin, however, is set down a path of betrayal, prejudice, and revenge following an encounter with a mysterious disease that causes her to lose her tribe and family.

'The Last Letter From Your Lover' Based on the novel by JoJo Moyes and directed by Augustine Frizzell, The Last Letter From Your Lover follows journalist Ellie Haworth, who sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair after she discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965. Following a pair of interwoven stories set in both the past and the present, the film finds Ellie uncovering the love affair between Jennifer Stirling, the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O'Hare, the financial journalist assigned to cover him, all while she sparks a love story of her own. The Last Letter From Your Lover stars Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, and Nabhaan Rizwan.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/20/21:

Milkwater Avail. 7/21/21:

Chernobyl 1986 – NETFLIX FILM

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts – NETFLIX SERIES

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/22/21:

Still Working 9 to 5 Avail. 7/23/21:

A Second Chance: Rivals! – NETFLIX FAMILY

Bankrolled – NETFLIX FILM

Blood Red Sky – NETFLIX FILM

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – NETFLIX SERIES

Sky Rojo: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES