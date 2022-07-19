Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 18)

Netflix's content catalogue is getting a little larger. Well into the month of July, the streaming giant is continuing to roll out new titles from its July 2022 content list, and this week will see Netflix treating subscribers to 11 fresh additions. Of the new arrivals, 10 are Netflix original series, films, and specials. The new arrivals began appearing in the streaming library on Monday, with Netflix set to continue rolling out the new additions through Friday. Among the list of titles coming this week is an all-new addition to the Netflix Family library, with StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing returning this week for its second collection. As subscribers kick off the week with a little child-friendly education, they can also burst out in laughter with the streamer's latest comedy special from David A. Arnold. This week will also see two highly-anticipated titles – The Gray Man and Virgin River Season 4 – arriving in the library. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read' Netflix kicked off the week on Monday with the return of the StoryBots, who are back in action and ready to belt out their best tunes in Collection 2 of StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing. The animated children's special sees Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang, and Bo helping viewers learn with some musical numbers. In Collection 2, Learn to Read, the StoryBots work "through three volumes of snack-sized early reading lessons set to a soundtrack of catchy tunes." The Netflix Family title marks the latest special to come from the larger StoryBots franchise. The franchise first arrived on the platform with Ask the StoryBots, an animated series that followed a colorful team of five friends – Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo – in the world beneath viewers' TV screens as they travel the world and answer children's most pressing questions, including how ears hear and why they can't eat dessert all of the time. prevnext

'David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak' Netflix is adding to its live comedy lineup on Tuesday, July 19 with the premiere of David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak. Taped at The Hanna Theater in Arnold's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio earlier this year, the comedy special sees the famed comic joking about everything from marital spats and entitled kids as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his family. David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak follows Arnold's last special, Fat Ballerina, which released on Netflix in 2020. It is executive produced by Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown of HARTBEAT along with Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment. prevnext

'Virgin River: Season 4' Netflix is headed back to Virgin River, California for Season 4 of its hit series Virgin River. Originally debuting in December 2019, the drama is based on Robyn Carr's novel series and stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, a woman who answers an ad to become a midwife and nurse practitioner in a remote Northern California town. After learning she is pregnant in Season 3, Season 4 will find Mel unsure of whether the baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack. Along with Breckenridge, the series stars Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Chase Petriw and Marco Grazzini. The 12-episode fourth season will be available for streaming on Wednesday, July 20. prevnext

'Blown Away: Season 3' Master artists will compete for the grand prize when Season 3 of Netflix's original competition series Blown Away drops on Friday, July 22. The series follows 10 master artists vying for the chance to win $60,000 in prizes and the title of champion by turning up the heat in glassblowing sculptures. Their works are judged by a panel of expert judges, including Resident Evaluator and Glass Master Katherine Gray, with Nick Uhas serving as host. prevnext

'The Gray Man' Netflix's latest star-studded original film, The Gray Man, arrives on the streaming platform on Friday. Directed by Avengers: Endgame duo Anthony and Joe Russo, action thriller stars Ryan Gosling as CIA operative Court Gentry, aka, Sierra Six. Having uncovered the agency's darkest secrets, Six is now the target of Chris Evans' Lloyd Hansen, a sociopathic rogue operative who's put a bounty on his head. Based on Mark Greaney's novel series of the same name, The Gray Man also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/18/22

Live is Life – NETFLIX FILM

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along – NETFLIX FAMILY

Too Old for Fairy Tales – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/20/22

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/21/22

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/22/22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes prevnext