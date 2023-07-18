Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 17)

July may be halfway over, but Netflix still has plenty of additions to make to its July 2023 content list. This week, the streamer's content catalog is set to grow by seven new additions as it stocks one new licensed title – Extreme Makeover: Home Edition – and six new and returning Netflix original series and films, including the third season of Netflix's hit show Sweet Magnolias and a new installment of the new documentary Unknown, this week's edition taking a look at the so-called Cave of Bones. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Unknown: Cave of Bones' Premiere Date: Monday, July 17

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "UNKNOWN is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world's oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within."

The (Almost) Legends Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 19

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Romeo and Preciado are the sons of Valentín, a man in love with love, music, a car aficionado, and a total casanova with two wives. When their father suddenly dies, the brothers decide to go their separate ways in chase of their own destinies. After a while, Romeo puts his dream of becoming a telenovela villain on hold to return to Bahia Colorada and drive in a mythical rally to "honor his father's memory". This trip will not only reunite him with Preciado, but with all the fun and endearing characters in this northern Mexican community, who will confront him with a past he refuses to overcome."

'The Deepest Breath' Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 19

Type: Netflix Documentary

'Supa Team 4' Premiere Date: Thursday, July 20

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Four teen girls living in the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka are recruited by a retired secret agent still committed to saving the world... even if it's on a budget. In their journey from school girls tackling homework to undercover superheroes fending off supervillains, they're transformed from a motley crew of friends into Supa Team 4!"

'Sweet Magnolias: Season 3' Premiere Date: Thursday, July 20

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause -- with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."

'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Premiere Date: Friday, July 21

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "During one week, designers race the clock to completely renovate a house for a deserving family. The crew overhauls every room, as well as the exterior and landscaping."

'They Cloned Tyrone' Premiere Date: Friday, July 21

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper."