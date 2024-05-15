New 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Begins Production, Slated for 2025 Premiere

The next Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, is narrowing down its release date now that it is in production. HBO executive Casey Bloys shared an update on the show on Wednesday during the network's upfront presentations, according to a report by The Wrap. He said that the show will air sometime in 2025.

The Hedge Knight shows every sign of matching the success of House of the Dragon and the original series in its early seasons. Author George R.R. Martin is on board as a writer and executive producer, along with Ira Parker who is the showrunner. The two main characters have been cast – Peter Claffey will play Ser Duncan the Tall – a.k.a. "Dunk" – while Dexter Sol Ansell will play a young prince named Aegon Targaryen – a.k.a. "Egg." This show has an eight-episode order much like House of the Dragon Season 2, so it seems like the days of 10-episode seasons in Westeros may be over.

This show is based on Martin's novella series often referred to as "The Tales of Dunk & Egg." There are three of these shorter stories so far, all collected in the book A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The first novella is titled "The Hedge Knight," so the titling scheme is taking shape. Martin has discussed plans for as many as nine more novellas in this series, and has said that their ending will include a bombshell revelation for the main series, A Song of Ice and Fire as well.

The Hedge Knight is set about 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones, placing it about halfway between the original series and House of the Dragon on the timeline. Unlike the main series with its vast ensemble of characters, this one follows the perspective of Dunk closely, with no interludes. It begins with Dunk as an impoverished knight coming to his first tourney as an underdog, with a mysterious young boy named Egg tailing along and begging to be his squire.

There are a handful of other spinoffs still in development, but so far these are the only two to be greenlit. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is in production now and is expected to air in 2025. House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 16 2024 on HBO and Max. Martin's books are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.