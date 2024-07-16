Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 15)

Netflix is continuing to make its way through its July 2024 list of arrivals, and this week, 17 new titles are being crossed off. From Monday through Friday, more than a dozen TV series, movies, and Netflix originals are set to drop, giving subscribers plenty of new options for their next binge watch. This week's roundup features five licensed titles, with Midnight Sun, Trolls Band Together, The Boy Next Door, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed all set to hit Netflix. They will join a round of new and returning Netflix originals, including Wonderoos, an all-new addition to the growing Netflix Family catalog, and Homicide: Los Angeles, from Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf. This week's lineup will also bring back Cobra Kai. The hit martial arts comedy-drama series, a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films, will return on Thursday with the first part of its sixth and final season, with Too Hot to Handle also set to return to streaming this week. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Wonderoos' Premiere Date: Monday, July 15

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Join animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi as they learn how to make friends, try new foods and face other big firsts in colorful Roo City!"

'Homicide: Los Angeles' Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 16

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "From Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries comes Homicide, a new docuseries that illuminates the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the people who know them best: the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them."

'T・P BON': Season 2 Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 17

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "Fujiko F. Fujio's science fiction manga "Time Patrol Bon", which had been serialized from 1978, will launch its first animated series, exclusively on Netflix in 2024. It is a science fiction story about a junior high school student named "Bon", who by chance becomes a member of the Time Patrol and saves those who died unfortunate deaths that don't significantly alter the course of history. From Egypt during the construction of the pyramids, to the Tian Shan Mountains overlooking the Silk Road, all the way to the Jurassic period when dinosaurs lived... Everyone will be on the edge of their seat to witness the magnificent scenery and historical moments from Bon's perspective. The animation production is handled by BONES, the animation company behind "My Hero Academia" among others, with fans all over the world. The director is Masahiro Ando, who is known for his delicate portrayal of characters in works such as "Hanasaku Iroha" and "Sword of the Stranger". In addition, the main character, Bon Namihira, is voiced by Akihisa Wakayama, whose fresh performance attracts viewers, and his buddy, Ream Stream, is voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki, a talented voice actress who won the first ever double award for Best Leading and Supporting Voice Actor at the 17th Seiyu Awards. The music is by Michiru Ōshima, who continues to be active in various fields from historical dramas to animated TV series. Fujiko F. Fujio's mysterious adventure story that both adults and children can enjoy is about to begin! Ordinary junior high school student Bon Namihira encounters Time Patrol member Ream Stream, a girl from the future, along with a strange creature called Buyoyon. The Time Patrol agents save those who died unfortunate deaths that don't significantly alter the course of history. During these missions, anyone who sees Ream and the other agents has their memories erased. However, Bon's memory remains mysteriously intact, so he is brought in as a Time Patrol agent-in-training. Teaming up with Ream to carry out missions, Bon is excited about using tools of the future, including the "time boat" that can sail through time and space. Bon gets carried away at times, but through the missions, he touches the lives of people who lived wisely in each era. Go on an epic journey throughout Earth and the history of humanity along with T・P BON!"

'Cobra Kai': Season 6 Part 1 Premiere Date: Thursday, July 18

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championships of karate. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers."

'Too Hot to Handle': Season 6 Premiere Date: Friday, July 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Too Hot to Handle, the series that aims to help horny singles form deeper emotional connections and win big money, is back. For the first time ever this year's naughty nymphos think they know what they signed up for, but retreat warden LANA has some tricks up her sleeve with a new prize, new twists and some old, familiar faces. That's not all...S6 introduces brand new sidekick 'BAD LANA' who is guaranteed to stir up some trouble."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/15/24

Midnight Sun

Trolls Band Together Avail. 7/16/24

The Boy Next Door

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester – NETFLIX COMEDY

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed Avail. 7/17/24

The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/18/24

Master of the House (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 7/19/24

Find Me Falling – NETFLIX FILM

Skywalkers: A Love Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sweet Home: Season 3 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES