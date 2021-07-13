Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 12)

Netflix is continuing to roll out new additions from its July 2021 content list this week! After having already added dozens upon dozens of titles this month, the streamer will continue to keep things in high gear, with Netflix proving that it is not slowing down with the 22 new additions headed to the streaming library beginning on Monday. The new additions include 16 Netflix originals, including the third installment of the streamer’s adaptation of R.L. Stine's Fear Street books. The first two installments have already proven to be big performers, both debuting in the Top 10 overall rankings on the streamer. Part 3 will throw it back to 1666, the beginning of the curse of Shadyside. This week will also bring with it the highly-anticipated premiere of the star-studded film Gunpowder Milkshake. But Netflix also has some pretty big titles outside of original content, with all five installments of the Twilight franchise set to land in the streaming library this week, meaning subscribers will have plenty to keep them entertained heading into the weekend. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Ridley Jones' Curious kid Ridley has an important job: friends protect the Museum of Natural History's treasures and keep its magical secret safe. In Netflix's newest animated preschool series, Ridley Jones, 6-year-old Ridley Jones, along with her mother and grandmother, is protector of the Museum of Natural History, where when the lights go out, the exhibits come to life! With Egyptian mummies, stampeding elephants, and even more animating, Ridley finds through her many adventures that "being a good protector, and leader, is about finding common ground and respecting others, no matter what our differences might be." Ridley Jones will be available for streaming on Tuesday, July 13.

'Gunpowder Milkshake' Netflix is bringing plenty of summer action on Wednesday, July 14 with the highly-anticipated premiere of its new film Gunpowder Milkshake. The film follows Sam, a third-generation for-hire assassin who is confronted with a choice – serving The Firm or protecting Emily, an 8-year-old girl – when a high-risk job goes wrong. With a target on her back, Sam is forced to reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians, learning to trust each other to take down The Firm and its army of henchmen and "raise hell against those who could take everything from them." The A-list cast includes Karen Gillan, Chloe Coleman, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Lena Headey, and Carlo Gugino.

'Never Have I Ever: Season 2' The Vishwakumar family is back for Season 2 of Netflix's hit coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever. Created by Mindy Kaling, the series follows Devi, a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl who tries to navigate the often overwhelming world of high school. While Devi's an overachieving sophomore, she has a short fuse that often lands her in some difficult situations. Season 2, set for a Thursday, July 15 release, will follow Devi as she continues to face the regular stresses of high school and ongoing family issues at home, as well as figuring out her new love triangle.

'Deep' Chronic insomnia will become a fight for survival when Netflix debuts Deep, the streamer's newest film, on Friday, July 16. The film follows medical students Jane, Win, Cin, and Peach, who are lured into a neuroscience experiment called Deep, which could see them making a fortune if they stay awake, but if they fall asleep for more than 60 seconds, they die. When the experiment takes a horrible turn, the four students find themselves in high-stakes gamble that will ultimately determine their fate.

'Explained: Season 3' Netflix is getting ready to illuminate subscribers' world and bestow a little knowledge when its hit docuseries Explained returns for its third outing on Friday. Originally debuting back in May 2018, the series puts the spotlight on topical issues that impact people's lives. Season 3 will tackle topics including monarchies, apologies, man's best friend, plastic surgery, and even more fascinating topics. While the series returns on Friday, Explained releases new episodes on a weekly basis.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/14/21:

A Classic Horror Story – NETFLIX FILM

The Guide to the Perfect Family – NETFLIX FILM

Heist – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Unorthodox Life – NETFLIX SERIES

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/15/21:

A Perfect Fit – NETFLIX FILM

BEASTARS: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Amanda – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/16/21:

The Beguiled

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 – NETFLIX FILM

Johnny Test – NETFLIX FAMILY

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2