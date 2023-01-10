Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 9)

Netflix's content catalog is continuing to grow in the new year. After stocking dozens of new titles – Kaleidoscope, Ginny & Georgia Season 2, The Pale Blue Eye, and more – throughout the first days of 2023, Netflix is checking even more off its list of incoming January 2023 titles. This week, a total of 13 new arrivals will appear in the streaming library, and all but one of them is a Netflix original series, film, or special. The new arrivals began appearing in the streaming library on Monday when VINLAND SAGA Season 2 dropped. New titles are set to continue rolling out throughout the week, with the streamer even stocking an all-new true crime title on Tuesday with the debut of The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, a documentary centered around Caleb "Kai" McGillvary. A more family-friendly option, Season 2 of the streamer's animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight arrives this week, along with the return of Netflix's Vikings prequel series Vikings: Valhalla. The streamer will kick off the weekend on Friday with the debut of titles like Break Point and Dog Gone. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker' Netflix is exploring the life of Caleb "Kai" McGillvary, the Canada-born nomad better known as Kai the hatchet-wielding hitchhiker. Set to debut on Tuesday, Jan. 10, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker is an all-new true crime documentary that chronicles McGillvary's rise to viral stardom and subsequent fall. In 2012, McCillvary gained international attention when he used a hatchet to defend a California utility worker from an assault. However, just seven years later, his stardom turned into notoriety when he was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder following the 2013 death of 73-year-old Joseph Galfy.

'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2' Just months after returning to the screen for an all-new series, beloved kung fu panda Po is back in Season 2 of Netflix's Family title Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. From DreamWorks Animation, the animated series follows Po as he embarks quest for redemption and justice after he is wrongfully accused of misusing a magical weapon while in the midst of a well-deserved eating tour of China. He is joined on his adventure by Wandering Blade, "a tough English bear knight." In Season 2, slated to drop Thursday, Jan. 12, Po and the Dragon Knights will journey across the world to find the legendary Tianshang weapons.

'Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2' The Vikings are back for another season of epic battles, adventures, and drama when Netflix's Vikings prequel, Vikings: Valhalla, returns for Season 2 on Thursday. Set in the 11th century, more than 100 years after the original Vikings series left off, Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of famous Vikings in history – including explorer Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson – as tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point. In Season 2, Freydis, Leif and Harald scatter to the far corners of the globe in pursuit of power and new worlds to conquer. The series stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes.

'Break Point' A new sports documentary is coming to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 13. From the producers of the successful series F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point is a new documentary that follows a diverse group of tennis players both on and off the court as they compete in slams with opens of winning a final and achieve their dreams of becoming world number one. Per the synopsis, "Break Point gets up close and personal with these top players on the tennis circuit through an entire year travelling across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours."

'Dog Gone' A new family adventure is heading to Netflix on Friday. Directed by Stephen Herek from a script by Nick Santora, Dog Gone is based on the true story of a father and son who are forced to hike the Appalachian trial, all while repairing their relationship, when their beloved dog Gonker gets lost. Based on the book Dog Gone: A Lost Pet's Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home by Pauls Toutonghi, the film stars Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 1/9/23

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 Avail. 1/10/23

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger – NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 1/11/23

Noise – NETFLIX FILM

Sexify: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 1/12/23

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 1/13/23

Sky Rojo: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Suzan & Freek – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trial by Fire – NETFLIX SERIES