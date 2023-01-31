Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 30)

It's out with the old and in with the new at Netflix this week. As January comes to an end, the streaming giant is making the last additions from its January 2023 content list before it begins dropping new titles from its February 2023 list in a week-long event that will see a total of 32 new titles arriving to the content catalogue. This week's round of additions began arriving Monday, with new titles set to drop through Friday. The roundup includes a heavy dose of licensed titles, like Bad Boys and Bad Boys II, Eat Pray Love, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Subscribers will also be treated to 11 new Netflix original series and films, including the new Netflix Family title Princess Power, The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals, and True Spirit, among plenty of others. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Princess Power' Four princesses are teaming up to make their worlds a better place in Netflix's latest Netflix Family title, Princess Power, which arrived on the platform Monday. Based on the Princesses Wear Pants books by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, the whimsical preschool series follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms – Kira Kiwi, Beatrice "Bea" Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope "Penny" Pineapple – as they embrace their differences and become stronger together to help their fellow fruitizens.

'Pamela, a love story' Pamela Anderson is taking "control of the narrative" in Netflix's new title, Pamela, a love story. Described by the streamer as "an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells," the Netflix original documentary sees Anderson telling the story of her life and career, including everything from her rise to fame to the controversy over her leaked sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee. Directed by Ryan White and arriving on Netflix on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Pamela, a love story features never-before-seen personal archival footage, photos, and journal entries belonging to Anderson.

'The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6' The UK's best professional pastry chefs are putting their skills to the test when The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals returns to Netflix for its sixth season. A sibling series to the mega-popular The Great British Baking Show, The Professionals brings together teams professionals in the baking field, who must compete in a round of baking challenges for the chance to be crowned the crème de la crème. Hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen, The Professionals Season 6 arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

'Class' Class is officially in session on Friday, Jan. 3. An Indian adaptation of the streamer's hit Spanish original Elite, Class is an "engaging, edgy, coming-of-age thriller" that follows three students from a poor neighborhood as thy join New Delhi's upscale Hampton International, join an exclusive high school for Delhi elite. Making class and turning in assignments is the least of their concerns, though, as dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder. Class stars s Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati, and Zeyn Shaw.

'True Spirit' A tenacious Australian teen will overcome her fears when Netflix's new original film True Spirit debuts Friday. Directed by Sarah Spillane, the movie depicts the true story of Jessica Watson, who, at just 16, set out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, adaunting journey of 23,000 nautical miles that spanned eight months. The movie stars Teagan Croft in the lead role along with Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Josh Lawson, Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Todd Lasance, and Stacy Clausen.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 1/31/23

Cunk On Earth – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/1/23

Gunther's Millions – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy's Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld Avail. 2/2/23

Freeridge – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/3/23

Infiesto – NETFLIX FILM

Stromboli – NETFLIX FILM

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

Viking Wolf – NETFLIX FILM