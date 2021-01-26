Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 25)

January is winding down to a close, and with it, Netflix’s releases for the month are coming to an end. This week, the streaming giant will be dropping the final titles from its January 2021 lineup. In total, 7 titles will be added, leading into a handful of other titles set to be added this weekend. The new additions include six Netflix originals, such as the streamer's latest team up with DreamWorks Animation, Go Dog Go, and its adaptation of John Preston's 2007 novel The Dig.

While these titles may mark some of the final ones of January, Netflix has plenty up its sleeve for February. The streamer released its full list of February 2021 titles earlier this month, and there's plenty for subscribers to get excited about. After bingeing through this month's latest additions, viewers can expect to see titles like To All The Boys: Always And Forever, the second season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: The Ready, and Firefly Lane dropping in the streaming library throughout February. You can see the full list of February released by clicking here.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!