Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 25)
January is winding down to a close, and with it, Netflix’s releases for the month are coming to an end. This week, the streaming giant will be dropping the final titles from its January 2021 lineup. In total, 7 titles will be added, leading into a handful of other titles set to be added this weekend. The new additions include six Netflix originals, such as the streamer's latest team up with DreamWorks Animation, Go Dog Go, and its adaptation of John Preston's 2007 novel The Dig.
While these titles may mark some of the final ones of January, Netflix has plenty up its sleeve for February. The streamer released its full list of February 2021 titles earlier this month, and there's plenty for subscribers to get excited about. After bingeing through this month's latest additions, viewers can expect to see titles like To All The Boys: Always And Forever, the second season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: The Ready, and Firefly Lane dropping in the streaming library throughout February. You can see the full list of February released by clicking here.
Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Go Dog Go'
Netflix's latest teamup with DreamWorks Animation is headed to the streaming library on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Based on the beloved, classic children's book by P. D. Eastman, Go Dog Go follows young pup Tag Barker and her adventures in Pawston, a colorful community of dogs on the go. It is executive produced by Adam Peltzman and features the voices of Michaela Luci as Tag Barker, Callum Shoniker as Scooch Pooch, Katie Griffin as Ma Barker, Martin Roach as Paw Barker, Lyon Smith as Spike Barker and Gilbert Barker, Tajja Isen as Cheddar Biscuit, Judy Marshank as Grandma Barker, and Patrick McKenna as Grandpaw Barker.
'Penguin Bloom'
The amazing true story of "renewal that occurred when a woman whose life seemed shattered found hope and purpose in her family's love — and in a bird on its own journey of recovery" is being told in Netflix's latest film, Penguin Bloom. Set to debut on the platform Wednesday, Jan. 27, the film follows Samantha Bloom, who, in 2013, was left paralyzed from the chest down after falling off a rooftop during a family holiday in Thailand. Left unrecognizable even to herself and falling into a depression, Samantha began the process of emotional healing after her children brought home a wounded baby magpie they named Penguin. Penguin Bloom stars Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln.
'The Dig '
The echoes of Britain's past will "resonate in the face of it's uncertain future" in The Dig. A new Netflix original film starring Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott, Archie Barnes and Monica Dolan and based on John Preston's 2007 novel of the same name, The Dig follows a wealthy woman who, as World War II looms, hired an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate, leading to a historic discovery. The film will be available for streaming Friday, Jan. 29.
'Finding 'Ohana'
Netflix will be stocking yet another film Friday with the debut of Finding 'Ohana. From director Jude Weng, the film follows two Brooklyn-raised siblings who, during a summer in rural O'ahu, find themselves on an epic adventure with new friends that leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage after they discover a journal pointing to a long-lost treasure. The film stars Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, with Kelly Hu and Branscombe Richmond, Ke Huy Quan, Brad Kalilimoku, Chris Parnell, Marc Evan Jackson, and Ricky Garcia.
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 1/27/20:
Accomplice
Avail. 1/29/20:
Below Zero (Bajocero) – NETFLIX FILM
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 1/26/20:
We Are Your Friends (2015)
Leaving 1/29/20:
Swiss Army Man (2016)
Leaving 1/30/20:
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
Leaving 1/31/20:
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Employee of the Month (2006)
For Colored Girls (2010)
Malicious (2018)
Mr. Deeds (2002)
Pineapple Express (2008)