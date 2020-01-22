Every TV Show, Movie and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is bulking up it streaming catalogue this week with the addition of 13 new titles. The new additions will begin rolling out on Monday and continue throughout the week, leading into a handful of other additions set to be made throughout the weekend. Among the new additions are Netflix original series and films as well as other licensed content.

Making the new additions even sweeter is the fact that this week, no titles will be leaving the streaming library.

Making the new additions even sweeter is the fact that this week, no titles will be leaving the streaming library.

‘Family Reunion: Part 2’

The McKellans are back and ready for more awkward moments in Part 2 of Family Reunion, which is set to premiere on Netflix on Monday, Jan. 20.

The multi-camera comedy the McKellan family, a family of six, as they move from Seattle back to Georgia so that they can be closer to their family. The transition is not seamless, and the family feels more like fish out of water as they adjust to three hour church services, major humidity hair, and M’Dear’s home cooking.

Created and written by Meg DeLoatch, Family Reunion stars Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright, and Jordyn Raya James.

‘Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty’

Southern-born comedian, writer and actress Fortune Feimster is debuting her first ever hour-long comedy special on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Her second project with the streamer – Feimster also co-stars in Netflix’s Yes Day – Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty sees the comedican recalling her childhood misadventures as a former Girl Scout, debutante, and her title of (disqualified) swim meet champion while also reflecting on her family’s complicated relationship with Hooters; and how a movie helped her realize she was a lesbian.

‘Word Party: Season 4’

Making sure that there’s a little something for everyone, including its younger subscribers, Netflix is stocking Season 4 of the animated children’s series Word Party on Tuesday.

Created by The Jim Henson Company, the series finds Kip the Wallaby, Bailey the Elephant, Franny the Cheetah, and Lulu the Panda “who love to sing, dance and play” helping kids learn vocabulary-building skills.

Season 4 will see Kip, Bailey, Franny, and Lulu introducing viewers to their new friend, Tilly, as they seek out more learning and language fun.

‘October Faction’

Netflix’s latest comic book adaptation, October Faction, is set to debut on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Based on the comic series of the same name by Steve Niles and Damien Worm, the Netflix original follows the story of globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen, who, along with their two children Geoff and Viv, return to their hometown after the death of Fred’s father. As they adjust to their new lives, Fred and Deloris must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, discovering that they are now living in a town trapped in the past.

October Faction stars J.C. MacKenzie, Tamara Taylor, Tamara Taylor, and Aurora Burghart.

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3’

Less than a year after the Season 2 debut, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back with Part 3 on Friday, Jan. 24.



Season 3 will pick up following the evens of Season 2 and will focus on Sabrina’s defeat her father, Lucifer, by trapping him in the body of her boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch, and will also see her defending her title of Queen. Meanwhile, the Spellman’s and the coven will discover a new threat when a mysterious carnival rolls into town.

A dark reimagining of the Archie Comics of the same name that also acts as a sort of prequel to Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Lachlan Watson.

‘The Ranch: The Final Season’

The Ranch is gearing up to say goodbye, and on Friday, it will debut the second part of its 20-episode final season.

The Netflix original series, starring Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger, and more follows the story of Colt, who returns home to his family’s ranch in Colorado after ending his semi-pro football career. The final season will feature plenty of changes for Colt, Beau and the rest of the Bennett family.

In June, the streaming giant announced that the fan-favorite series is set to end early next year, with the final 10 episode set to premiere in 2020. With 80 episodes total, the series will become Netflix’s longest-running multi-camera comedy to date (as opposed to Fuller House, which will end its fifth and final season at 75 episodes).

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

Keeping the shelves of its streaming library full to start off 2020, Netflix will be adding an additional seven titles by week’s end, bringing the total number of new additions this week up to 13.

Avail. 1/22/20:

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Avail. 1/23/20:

The Ghost Bride – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 1/24/20:

A Sun – NETFLIX FILM

Rise of Empires: Ottoman – NETFLIX ORIGINAL