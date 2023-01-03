Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 2)

A new year is here, and so are new arrivals to the Netflix streaming library. After the first day of 2023 on Sunday saw the arrival of dozens of new titles, including Forrest Gump and Grease, as well as Netflix originals like Kaleidoscope and Lady Voyeur, the streaming giant is welcoming the first full week of the new year with 13 new additions. This week's roundup of new additions includes 11 Netflix original series and films, which are set to begin arriving in the content catalog on Wednesday. Subscribers scrolling through the library will notice a round of new titles like the original documentary MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street and The Lying Life of Adults, among others. Later in the week, subscribers will be able to press play on one highly-anticipated title, which has been two years in the making: Ginny & Georgia Season 2. This week's list also includes the additions of the new cooking competition Pressure Cooker, Woman of the Dead, and The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street' Netflix is shining a light on the largest Ponzi scheme in history in its upcoming new docuseries MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street. From documentarian Joe Berlinger, the new four-part series, described by the streamer as an "edge-of-your-seat" experience, chronicles the rise and fall of financier Bernie Madoff, who orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in the history of Wall Street. The docuseries features interviews with "whistleblowers, employees, investigators, and victims," as well as never-before-seen footage of Madoff's video depositions. It is set to debut on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

'Ginny & Georgia: Season 2' The mother-daughter journey of Georgia and Ginny Miller continues on Thursday when Season 2 of Netflix's hit drama Ginny & Georgia debuts. The Netflix original series follows 15-year-old Ginny Miller as she settles into life in a small New England town with her mom, Georgia, and her younger brother, but Georgia's past causes strain for the family. Set to pick up where Season 1 ended, Season 2 will find Ginny staying with her dad, Zion, and slowly coming to understand her mother. As new relationships and challenges face the mother-daughter dup, secrets from the past threaten everything.

'Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld' The new year may have only just begun, but Netflix isn't wasting any time stocking its true crime library with new titles. Marking the first Indian Netflix original film of 2023, Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld documents the "battle for the future of Mumbai" throughout the 1990s, a time during which a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city. However, the rise of "encounter cops," who brazenly kill their targets, changed the course of Mumbai's future. Set to release on Friday, Jan. 6, the documentary offers a "gritty, grimy true to life depiction" that "showcases the chase between the D-Company and the Ecounter [sic] Squad through extortion, racketeering, drugs and finally terrorism."

'Pressure Cooker' Netflix is amping up the tension on the traditional cooking competition in its new original series Pressure Cooker. Premiering Friday, the new series sees 11 chefs living under one roof as they put their culinary skills and strategies to the test as they face off in a series of challenges. The twist? The chefs don't have to just impress the judges, they have to impress their fellow competitors, who vote on who among them will be crowned top chef and will win $100,000. The new series puts competitors in a house together to determine who is the ultimate chef's chef.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 1/4/23

How I Became a Gangster – NETFLIX FILM

The Kings of the World – NETFLIX FILM

The Lying Life of Adults – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 1/5/23

Copenhagen Cowboy – NETFLIX SERIES

Woman of the Dead – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 1/6/23

Love Island USA: Season 2

The Pale Blue Eye – NETFLIX FILM

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The Walking Dead: Season 11