Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 10)

The Netflix streaming library is getting a little bigger this week! Joining the long list of titles the streamer has already stocked in 2022 will be 14 new additions, 12 of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials. The new round of titles, which will roll out from Monday through Friday, includes new seasons of hit series like Undercover and all-new additions to the Netflix library, including the streamer’s stop-motion anthology series The House and the animated film Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘Undercover: Season 3’

Netflix’s hit Dutch-language crime drama Undercover is headed back to the streaming platform this week for its third outing. Originally premiering back in 2019, the Netflix original series, inspired by real-life events, follows a group of undercover agents as they infiltrate a kingpin’s drug operation by posing as a couple at the campground where he spends his weekends. In Season 3, Bob will again cross paths with Ferry Bouman as he Bob takes on a dangerous undercover mission to root out a police mole. Undercover Season 3 is now available for streaming.

‘How I Fell in Love with a Gangster’

On Wednesday, Jan. 2, Netflix’s latest “gritty” film How I Fell in Love with a Gangster premieres. Starring Tomasz Wlosok, Antoni Krolikowski, and Agnieszka Grochowska, the film is told from the perspective of a mystery woman as she recounts the real-life rise and fall of Nikodem “Nikoś” Skotarczak, who rose to become to one of the biggest gangsters in Poland.

‘The Journalist’

One journalist will strive to get to the bottom of every store in Netflix’s upcoming series The Journalist. An adaptation of the Japanese drama film of the same name, the Netflix original series follows Anna Matsuda, a journalist for the Toto Newspaper who is known as the maverick of news media. Anna media defiantly chases the truth to get to the bottom of every story. The Journalist is directed by Fujii Michihito and stars Yonekura Ryoko, Ayano Go, Yokohama Ryusei, and Yoshioka Hidetaka. It will be available for streaming beginning on Thursday, Jan. 13.

‘The House’

Netflix’s stop-motion anthology series The House premieres on Friday, Jan. 14. The new Netflix original series, described as an “eccentric dark comedy anthology,” is composed of three unconnected stories that center around a single house in three realities, and those who live there. Chapter One is directed by Belgian auteurs Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels, with wedish director Niki Lindroth von Bahr cirecting Chapter Two, and Paloma Baeza serving as director for Chapter Three. The series features the voice talents of Mia Goth, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley, Mark Heap, Joshua McGuire, Stephanie Cole, Miranda Richardson, Jarvis Cocker, Sven Wollter, Yvonne Lombard, Bimini Bon Boulash, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham-Carter, Paul Kaye, and Will Sharpe.

‘Riverdance: The Animated Adventure’

Two kids will learn to dance through danger and despair, with the help of a magical friend, in Netflix’s animated film Riverdance: The Animated Adventure. Set to premiere on the platform on Friday, the Netflix Family title follows Irish-born Keegan and his Spanish-born friend Moya. After Keegan suffers a heartbreaking loss, the two friends venture into the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus and are taught to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life. The film is inspired by the dance show Riverdance.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 1/11/22:

Dear Mother – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/13/22:

Brazen – NETFLIX FILM (NEW trailer HERE)

Chosen – NETFLIX SERIES

Photocopier – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/14/22:

After Life: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Archive 81 – NETFLIX SERIES

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

This Is Not a Comedy – NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

This week, Netflix subscribers will only be losing two titles. On Monday, Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4 departed the streamer, with Betty White: First Lady of Television following on Tuesday. The two titles join several others that have already left Netflix, with the streamer set to say goodbye to several more before the month is over.

Leaving 1/15/22:

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

Leaving 1/17/22:

The Bling Ring

Homefront

Leaving 1/21/22:

The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2