Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 20)

February is winding to a close, but not before Netflix makes a few final additions from its February 2023 content list. As we enjoy an extended President's Day weekend, the streaming giant is hard at work getting things in order in the streaming library, with 16 new titles headed to the content catalogue this week. The new additions, which include 12 Netflix original series, films, and specials are set to begin arriving Monday, when new episodes of VINLAND SAGA Season 2 drop. True crime fans get a treat with the Wednesday arrival of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, Meanwhile, sports fanatics can get excited for a new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive. The docuseries returns to Netflix Friday with its fifth season. This week will also see new episodes of one of Netflix's most popular titles dropping. On Thursday, the drama series Outer Banks debuts its third season.

'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 22

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina's most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light. The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh's longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach's childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory's boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others."

'The Strays' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 22

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "An upper-middle-class woman's perfectly crafted life begins to unravel with the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town."

Call Me Chihiro Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 23

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "An unapologetic former sex worker starts working at a bento stand in a small seaside town, bringing comfort to the lonely souls who come her way."

'Outer Banks: Season 3 Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 23

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed "Poguelandia," the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together."

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 24

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport's biggest names. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is executive-produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films."

What else is being added this week?

Operation Finale

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes) Avail. 2/21/23

Perfect Match – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 2/22/23

Triptych – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/24/23

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oddballs: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Real World: Season 12

We Have a Ghost – NETFLIX FILM

Who Were We Running From? – NETFLIX SERIES