Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 6)

December is here, and Netflix is in the spirit of giving! This week, the streaming giant will be gifting subscribers a sleigh-full of new titles headed to the streaming library. In total, 16 new presents will appear under the tree, or rather in the ever-expanding content catalog, with almost all of them being Netflix original series, films, specials, and documentaries.

Given that the holiday season is here, this week’s additions will include plenty of holiday titles from Netflix’s 2012 Here for the Holidays streaming lineup, which you can view in full by clicking here. Titles like A Boy Called Christmas, Love Hard, and Princess Switch 3, all of which have already premiered, will be joined this week by incoming titles including Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special and How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral. Netflix isn’t completely catering its offerings to the holiday season, though, as it will also be adding things like Season 2 of Go Dogs Go and its hotly-anticipated animated film Back to the Outback, with others titles including Voir, Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo), and Twentysomethings: Austin, among many others.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘David and the Elves’

Netflix began the week with the addition of the latest title from its 2021 Here for the Holidays streaming lineup. David and the Elves follows a jaded, overworked elf who runs off to the real world where he tries to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a newly befriended young boy. The film premiered on the streaming platform on Monday, Dec. 6 and is now available for streaming.

‘Go Dog Go: Season 2’

Young pups Tag and Scooch are headed back to Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 7 for another season of fun adventures. Based on the beloved, classic children’s book by P. D. Eastman, Go Dog Go follows Tag Barker and her adventures in Pawston, a colorful community of dogs on the go. In Seaon 2, Tag and Sooch are going everywhere from exciting places all around Pawston to the bright lights of Chew York City.

‘Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special’

The holiday seasons isn’t all gifts and cheer, and comedian Carolin Kebekus is hilariously getting down to the nitty gritty in her candid comedy special Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special. Marking Netflix Germany’s first Christmas themed stand up special, the title sees Kebekus unpacking unpacks the many headaches of the Christmas season, from intense hangovers to the agony of Advent calendars to a big gift-giving gap, mixing “festive nostalgia and social commentary with her signature edgy wit to poke fun and challenge ‘the most wonderful time of the year.’”

‘Back to the Outback’

A ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures will plot their escape from their zoo and back to the Outback in Netflix’s latest animated film, Back to the Outback. Scheduled for a Friday, Dec. 10 premiere, the film follows a group of animals – poisonous snake Maddie, self-assured Thorny Devil lizard Zoe, lovelorn hairy spider Frank, sensitive scorpion Nigel, and cute but obnoxious koala Pretty Boy – as they embark on a hair-raising escape from the Australian Wildlife Park. During their trip back to the wild, they are pursued by a zookeeper Chaz and his adventure-seeking mini-me. Directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, the film features the voices of Isla Fisher, Miranda Tapsell, Guy Pearce, Angus Imrie, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Diesel La Torraca, Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Lachlan Ross Power, and Jacki Weaver.

‘How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral’

A year after Tumi Sello, the family rebel and disappointment, ruined her sister’s Christmas wedding, she is looking forward to a quiet holiday season in How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral. The Netflix series follows Tumi as a family death upsets her and her family’s Christmas plans and sees Tumi guilt-tripped into helping with the planning of a Christmas funeral. When the funeral planning goes awry, all judgmental eyes fall on Tumi, and once again, she has to spend the next couple days trying to clear hers and the Sello name by saving a Christmas funeral from absolute disaster. A follow-up to 2020s How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, The Funeral will be available for streaming on Friday.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 12/6/21:

Voir – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/7/21:

Centaurworld: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) – NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 12/9/21:

Asakusa Kid – NETFLIX FILM

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/10/21:

Anonymously Yours – NETFLIX FILM

Aranyak – NETFLIX SERIES

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) – NETFLIX SERIES

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! – NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

This week will be marked with the departure of three titles from the Netflix content catalogue. On Tuesday, the film Before I Fall is scheduled to make its exit. It will be followed on Wednesday by the departures of both It Comes at Night and Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas, which likewise will be followed by even more exits as the month continues.

Leaving 12/13/21:

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 12/13/21:

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/15/21:

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything