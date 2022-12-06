Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 5)

The start of December has Netflix in the giving spirit, and this week, subscribers are being treated in a big way! After kicking off the month with a round of new additions that included everything from Coach Carter to Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 and Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, the streaming giant is set to bulk up its content catalogue with 20 new additions this week, and all but one of the new arrivals is a Netflix original series or film. The new additions will begin rolling out on Monday, when Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race joins the Netflix Family library, and over the following days, even more titles will follow. Reality TV lovers will get plenty of surprises when new seasons of Too Hot to Handle and Dream Home Makeover debut, both series returning for their fourth outings. Meanwhile, one of the most-anticipated titles of the year is set to arrive on Friday: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. This week will also be packed to the brim with holiday-themed content, with a total of four holiday titles debuting. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

The Boss Baby is back in action and taking an unexpected trip to the North Pole when The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus debuts on Netflix on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The upcoming Christmas special of DreamWorks Animation's beloved animated children's series sees the Templeton family getting into the Christmas spirit, but they have a Grinch in the mix – Boss Baby. His brother's effort to get boss Baby into the yuletide cheer goes awry, however, when a trip to visit Santa in the mall ends up with Boss Baby being transported to the North Pole after he is mistaken for an elf.

An attempt to avoid those uncomfortable "do you have a boyfriend?" questions at her annual family Christmas gathering will leave one nurse with just days to find romance. In I Hate Christmas, Netflix's first Italian Christmas series and a remake of the Norwegian series, Hjem til Jul, Pilar Fogliati's Gianna finds herself with just 24 days to find a boyfriend after she lies to her family about having a partner, leading to a dramatic search for romance. Along with Fogliati, I Hate Christmas also stars Fiorenza Pieri, Massimo Rigo, Marzia Ubaldi, and Alessio Praticò. The series is directed by Davide Mardegan and Clemente De Muro and premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Netflix is headed back to paradise for the fourth outing of its hit reality series Too Hot to Handle. The Netflix original series brings single men and women together in a stunning tropical locale, but there's a major catch: if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize during what could easily descend into the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, they have to forgo all things romantic and sensual, including kissing and sex. If they give in to temptation, the prize money drops. Too Hot to Handle Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Shea and Syd McGee are converting more houses into homes when Dream Home Makeover returns to Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 9. The series, originally debuting on the platform back in October of 2019, follows interior designers Syd and Shea McGree as they tackle different home design projects with a variety of budgets in each 30-minute episode, all while embodying their motto: make life beautiful. In Season 4, She and Syd continue to deliver fantasy spaces as they fit a playroom with a climbing wall and renovate a luxurious Airstream.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on Friday. A reinvention of the Disney classic, the film uses stop-motion and animation to tell the tale of the beloved wooden puppet who is brought to life. Del Toro co-wrote Pinocchio with Patrick McHale and Matthew Robins and co-directed the movie with Mark Gustafson. The movie was produced by Netflix Animation, The Jim Henson Company and Shadow Machine. It stars Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 12/5/22

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 12/6/22

Delivery by Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? – NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 12/7/22

Burning Patience – NETFLIX FILM

Emily the Criminal

The Marriage App – NETFLIX FILM

The Most Beautiful Flower – NETFLIX SERIES

Smiley – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 12/8/22

The Elephant Whisperers – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Lookism – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 12/9/22

CAT – NETFLIX SERIES

Dragon Age: Absolution – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 12/9/22

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower – NETFLIX SERIES

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES