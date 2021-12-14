Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 13)

A fresh slate of content is coming to the Netflix streaming library this week! Now half-way through the month, and with Christmas just around the corner, the streaming giant is continuing to treat subscribers to the gift of new titles, with Netflix set to rollout a total of 21 new additions between Monday, Dec 13 and Friday, Dec. 17. The new titles, all from Netflix’s December 2021 content lineup, include 12 originals.

This week’s lineup includes several hotly-anticipated titles, like a new addition to the Elite library. After launching Elite Shot Stories over the summer, the streamer is checking back in with the students of Las Encinas secondary school over holiday break with the first installment of three installments to the miniseries this week. Netflix subscribers will also be able to press play on the buzzed-about Selling Sunset spinoff Selling Tampa. Perhaps generating the most excitement, however, is the long-awaited second season of The Witcher, which is set to arrive in the streaming library on Friday and will help launch into Netflix’s mix of weekend additions.

‘StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year’

Zoey, aka StarBeam, will be marking the new year in epic fashion in StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year. The Netflix Family special, set to be available for streaming on Tuesday, Dec. 14, follows the Beam Team, led by 8-year-old Zoey, as they take on Summersette’s biggest baddies, who join forces on New Year’s Eve. The special is the latest addition to the StarBeam catalogue. The Netflix original series follows Zoey, who while ready to tackle second grade, also finds herself transforming into StarBeam, the speediest, most powerful, and most enthusiastic kid-sized superhero, when danger beckons.

‘Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe’

Netflix subscribers are returning to the elite Las Encinas secondary school for a new addition of Elite Short Stories. Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe, slated for a Wednesday, Dec. 15 Netflix arrival, is centered around Cayetana, who is trying to get over her ex-boyfriend with the help of her new friend Felipe. The new addition is one of three installments coming this month. Elite Short Stories is a spinoff of the hit series Elite and focuses on different students at Las Encinas.

‘Selling Tampa’

Netflix’s Selling Sunset spinoff Selling Tampa is almost here! Similar to the flagship show, Selling Tampa follows a group of elite real estate brokers selling the luxe life to affluent buyers, with the spinoff show centering on the agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty as they “Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.” Selling Tampa will be available for streaming on Wednesday.

‘Aggretsuko: Season 4’

Netflix is delving back into the world of anime with Season 4 of Aggretsuko. The anime series, whose main character has already been a success in Japan and has already been licensed for toys and other merchandise, follows the story of a 25-year-old unassuming red panda who deals with the mundanities of office life by belting out death metal karaoke after work. Season 4, set to debut on Thursday, Dec. 16, will see Retsuko turning up the volume as he attempts to stop Haida from making the biggest mistake ever when a sly new company president takes the office to a new extreme.

‘The Witcher: Season 2’

After nearly two years of waiting, The Witcher Season 2 is finally here. Based on author Andrzej Sapkowski fantasy series of the same name, the “epic tale of fate and family” follows solitary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, who must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent alongside a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret. The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. The Witcher has already been renewed for a third season, with Season 2 set to arrive on Friday, Dec. 17.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 12/13/21:

Eye in the Sky

Avail. 12/14/21:

The Future Diary – NETFLIX SERIES

Russell Howard: Lubricant – NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 12/15/21:

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

The Giver

The Hand of God – NETFLIX FILM

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Avail. 12/16/21:

A California Christmas: City Lights – NETFLIX FILM

A Naija Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/17/21:

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming – NETFLIX FAMILY

What’s leaving this week?

While Netflix typically tries to keep its list of departing titles light, it is straying away from that method this week. As the streamer adds the list of incoming titles, it will be saying goodbye to six others. This means that subscribers may want to consider fitting in a final watch of the below titles.

Leaving 12/13/21:

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/15/21:

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything