Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 5)

Subscribers browsing through the Netflix streaming library are about to have a few more options to choose from. This week, the streamer is crossing even more titles off the August 2024 content list and bringing subscribers 15 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals to watch! In addition to two licensed films – Lisa Joy's 2021 feature directorial debut Reminiscence and the 2017 animated comedy The Emoji Movie – this week's roundup includes 13 new and returning Netflix originals. All-new to Netflix's lineup will be Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough and Blue Ribbon Baking Championship, as well as Love Is Blind: UK. This week's roundup also includes some returning favorites, like Gabby's Dollhouse, back for Season 10, and The Umbrella Academy, which will return for its fourth and final season. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Gabby's Dollhouse': Season 10 Premiere Date: Monday, Aug. 5

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Gabby and Pandy are excited to get tiny and give a cat-tastic Dollhouse welcome to their newest kitty friend, Marty the Party Cat! Marty and his a-meow-zing new home in the Dollhouse, the Party Room, are filled with endless surprises and with a wave of his magical "party tail" the Party Room can transform into any celebration you could imagine! A visit from wise Grandma CatRat, a magical wishing well and Gabby's birthday party lead to sprinkle-riffic adventures and whoopsies along the way in Gabby's Dollhouse – where there's always a reason to celebrate!"

'Rising Impact': Season 2 Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 6

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "Third grader Nanaumi Gawain lives with his grandfather in the mountains of Fukushima. He practices baseball with his friends all day long while dreaming of becoming the best hitter in the world. One day, he encounters a female professional golfer named Kiria Nishino and becomes enchanted by golf after hitting the ball over 300 yards on his first drive. Afterward, Kiria helps him move to Tokyo and enroll at Camelot Academy, a world-famous school for junior golfers. There, his innate talent for golf blooms as he ruthlessly competes against gifted rivals from all around the world!"

'Love Is Blind: UK' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 7

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "UK singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, this series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

'Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 7

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you've never heard it before, in this riveting docuseries narrated by Sir David Attenborough."

'The Umbrella Academy': Season 4 Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 8

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they're living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time – and risk upsetting the shaky peace they've all endured so much to secure – to finally set things right."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/6

The Influencer (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Reminiscence Avail. 8/7

Lolo and the Kid (PH) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/8

The Emoji Movie

Shahmaran: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/9

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship – NETFLIX SERIES

Inside the Mind of a Dog – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mission: Cross (KR) – NETFLIX FILM

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (IN) – NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY