Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 30)

This week, as August comes to a close and September begins, Netflix is marking the change of months with a freshened up library of content. This week, the streaming giant will be stocking a total of 44 new titles in its ever-growing streaming library. The new additions, which include a little bit of everything, include 10 Netflix original series, films, and specials. After dropping plenty of buzzed about titles throughout August, the streamer will round out the month with Marie Kondo's return to the platform, albeit in an all-new tidying up series, and the a new installment of its hit sports docuseries UNTOLD. After that, the streamer won’t waste any time in launching straight into its September 2021 content offerings, treating subscribers to everything from its LGBTQ+ animated superhero series Q-Force to its latest Netflix Family title, Sharkdog. Subscribers will also be treated to plenty of licensed content, including A Cinderella Story, Labyrinth, School of Rock, and plenty of others. You can see Netflix's full September 2021 content list by clicking here. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Sparking Joy' Marie Kondo, the global organization icon and author Marie Kondo who made a splash on the organization scene in January 2019 with the debut of Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, is headed back to Netflix to spark even more joy! On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Kondo's new series Sparking Joy debuts. The new original series sees Kondo helping three deserving businesses organize their workplace along with an emotional tidy up of one employee's life. The series also takes viewers into Kondo's own home, where they will meet her family and get a glimpse into how she organizes her life.

'UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties' Netflix is stocking the fourth installment of its new hit sports documentary UNTOLD on Tuesday. The five-part docuseries, which premiered on Aug. 10, takes a look at to epic tales from the wide world of sports, delving into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived. The first installment focused on the famous Pacers-Pistons brawl, with the second looking at Christy Martin and her battles in and out of the ring. After the third episode explored the life and career of Caitlyn Jenner, the fourth episode, directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, will reveal the story of a misfit band of hockey players known as the Trashers, who were taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss.

'Q-Force' Netflix's anticipated LGBTQ+ animated superhero series Q-Force is headed to the streaming library on Thursday, Sept. 2. Created by Gabe Liedman, the series follows a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses assembled by Agent Steve Maryweather, who was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency until he was sent into obscurity after he came out as gay. After the Q-Force takes matters into their own hands while waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field.

'Dive Club' Netflix is taking subscribers to Cape Mercy in its new 12-episode teen mystery drama Dive Club. Slated for a Friday, Sept. 3 premiere, the series follows a group of skilled teenage divers who race to investigate a series of secrets and signs after one of their own mysteriously goes missing. The series stars Miah Madden, Georgia-May Davis, Aubri Ibrag, Sana'a Shalk, and Mercy Cornwall.

'Sharkdog' Netflix is gearing up to welcome a new pet to the family. On Friday, the streamer's latest Netflix Family title, Sharkdog, drops in the streaming library. The animated series from Singaporean creator Jacinth Tan, boasting 20 7-minute episodes, follows 10-year old-Max and his best friend Sharkdog, who is half shark and half dog, as they take on silly and messy adventures.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 9/1

How to Be a Cowboy – NETFLIX SERIES

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins Avail. 9/2/21:

Afterlife of the Party – NETFLIX FILM

Final Account Avail. 9/3/21:

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

Worth – NETFLIX FILM