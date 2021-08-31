Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 30)
This week, as August comes to a close and September begins, Netflix is marking the change of months with a freshened up library of content. This week, the streaming giant will be stocking a total of 44 new titles in its ever-growing streaming library. The new additions, which include a little bit of everything, include 10 Netflix original series, films, and specials.
After dropping plenty of buzzed about titles throughout August, the streamer will round out the month with Marie Kondo's return to the platform, albeit in an all-new tidying up series, and the a new installment of its hit sports docuseries UNTOLD. After that, the streamer won’t waste any time in launching straight into its September 2021 content offerings, treating subscribers to everything from its LGBTQ+ animated superhero series Q-Force to its latest Netflix Family title, Sharkdog. Subscribers will also be treated to plenty of licensed content, including A Cinderella Story, Labyrinth, School of Rock, and plenty of others. You can see Netflix's full September 2021 content list by clicking here.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Sparking Joy'
Marie Kondo, the global organization icon and author Marie Kondo who made a splash on the organization scene in January 2019 with the debut of Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, is headed back to Netflix to spark even more joy! On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Kondo's new series Sparking Joy debuts. The new original series sees Kondo helping three deserving businesses organize their workplace along with an emotional tidy up of one employee's life. The series also takes viewers into Kondo’s own home, where they will meet her family and get a glimpse into how she organizes her life.prevnext
'UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties'
Netflix is stocking the fourth installment of its new hit sports documentary UNTOLD on Tuesday. The five-part docuseries, which premiered on Aug. 10, takes a look at to epic tales from the wide world of sports, delving into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived. The first installment focused on the famous Pacers-Pistons brawl, with the second looking at Christy Martin and her battles in and out of the ring. After the third episode explored the life and career of Caitlyn Jenner, the fourth episode, directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, will reveal the story of a misfit band of hockey players known as the Trashers, who were taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss.prevnext
'Q-Force'
Netflix's anticipated LGBTQ+ animated superhero series Q-Force is headed to the streaming library on Thursday, Sept. 2. Created by Gabe Liedman, the series follows a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses assembled by Agent Steve Maryweather, who was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency until he was sent into obscurity after he came out as gay. After the Q-Force takes matters into their own hands while waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field.prevnext
'Dive Club'
Netflix is taking subscribers to Cape Mercy in its new 12-episode teen mystery drama Dive Club. Slated for a Friday, Sept. 3 premiere, the series follows a group of skilled teenage divers who race to investigate a series of secrets and signs after one of their own mysteriously goes missing. The series stars Miah Madden, Georgia-May Davis, Aubri Ibrag, Sana’a Shalk, and Mercy Cornwall.prevnext
'Sharkdog'
Netflix is gearing up to welcome a new pet to the family. On Friday, the streamer's latest Netflix Family title, Sharkdog, drops in the streaming library. The animated series from Singaporean creator Jacinth Tan, boasting 20 7-minute episodes, follows 10-year old-Max and his best friend Sharkdog, who is half shark and half dog, as they take on silly and messy adventures.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 9/1
How to Be a Cowboy – NETFLIX SERIES
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie's Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Avail. 9/2/21:
Afterlife of the Party – NETFLIX FILM
Final Account
Avail. 9/3/21:
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
Worth – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 8/30/21:
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction
Leaving 8/31/21:
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler's Wife
Leaving 9/3/21:
Kicking and Screaming