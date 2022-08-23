Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 22)
Netflix's content catalogue is continuing to expand! Now several weeks into August, the streaming giant is set to grow its content offerings by 19 new additions this week, all pulled straight from Netflix's August 2022 content list. Of the more than a dozen new titles headed to the streaming library beginning Monday, all but one are Netflix original series and films.
This week's new additions will give just about everyone something to look forward to. The week will begin with a new addition to the Untold library, a second part of the most recent season of the critically-acclaimed sports documentary. Subscribers will also get the chance to brush up on their history when History 101 returns to the streamer for its sophomore run. Meanwhile, Netflix is also giving reality TV fans plenty to get excited about, as the highly-anticipated Selling Sunset spinoff, Selling The OC, is set to debut on the platform this week.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1'
After returning for a new season last week, Netflix's hit sports documentary Untold is bringing subscribers a new episode on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Originally premiering in August of last year, the docuseries offers sports fans a look at epic tales from the wide world of sports as it delves into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it. The second episode, "The Rise and Fall of AND1," is set to trace the journey of "how three young friends with a dream of bringing greater acclaim to the game they loved, connected with the underground artform of streetball, and ended up flipping the billion-dollar basketball industry on its head."prevnext
'Selling The OC'
Fans who can't get enough of Netflix's Selling Sunset are in luck, because the streamer's new spinoff series Selling The OC premieres this week! Just like Selling Sunset, Selling the OC follows the Oppenheim Group as they expand to Orange County, where an "all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves." The cast includes twin brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim, as well as Alexandra Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland. The first season of Selling The OC will be available for streaming on Wednesday, Aug. 24.prevnext
'History 101: Season 2'
Netflix will once again serve up bite-sized history lessons when History 101 returns for its second outing on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Netflix original series uses "ITN's deep archive of material, drawn from 66 years of newsgathering" and graphics to provide viewers with short lessons on historical moments human achievements, and social movements. After covering everything from the space race to plastics in Season 1, Season 2 will investigate psychedelic drugs, weaponized lasers, and even bottled water.prevnext
'Drive Hard: The Maloof Way'
Netflix is giving fans a peek behind the curtain into the work of professional stunt driving. On Friday, Aug. 26, the streamer's new original series Drive Hard: The Maloof Way premieres. The series follows legendary racer Sammy Maloof and his family of racers and stunt drivers as they "drivers build the world's baddest cars to make sure their clients take the checkered flag on race day. And when the racing dust settles, the Maloofs pull back the curtain on professional stunt driving as they practice and execute the most action-packed feats imaginable."prevnext
'Me Time'
A stay-at-home dad's "me time" will descend into a wild weekend in the Netflix original film Me Time. Set to premiere on Friday, the film stars Kevin Hart as Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some much deserved "me time" when his wife and kids are away. But when Sonny's friend Huck, portrayed by Mark Wahlberg, invites him out, their wild weekend nearly upends Sonny's life.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 8/23/22
Chad and JT Go Deep – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/24/22
Lost Ollie – NETFLIX SERIES
Mo – NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Under Fire – NETFLIX SERIES
Watch Out, We're Mad – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/25/22
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure – NETFLIX ANIME
That's Amor – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/26/22
Disobedience
Loving Adults – NETFLIX FILM
Ludik – NETFLIX SERIES
Seoul Vibe – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
While Netflix subscribers can celebrate the list of new arrivals, the round of new additions will come at a bit of a cost. This week, a total of five titles will be departing the streaming giant, a number that is higher than most weeks.
Leaving 8/23/22
Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 8/24/22
The November Man
Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37
Leaving 8/25/22
Taxi Driver
The Visit