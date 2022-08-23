Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 22)

Netflix's content catalogue is continuing to expand! Now several weeks into August, the streaming giant is set to grow its content offerings by 19 new additions this week, all pulled straight from Netflix's August 2022 content list. Of the more than a dozen new titles headed to the streaming library beginning Monday, all but one are Netflix original series and films.

This week's new additions will give just about everyone something to look forward to. The week will begin with a new addition to the Untold library, a second part of the most recent season of the critically-acclaimed sports documentary. Subscribers will also get the chance to brush up on their history when History 101 returns to the streamer for its sophomore run. Meanwhile, Netflix is also giving reality TV fans plenty to get excited about, as the highly-anticipated Selling Sunset spinoff, Selling The OC, is set to debut on the platform this week.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!