Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 15)

After kicking off August with dozens of new arrivals in the streaming library, Netflix is making it clear that it doesn't have any plans to slow down. This week, the streaming giant is set to roll out 18 new additions, which will begin appearing in the content catalogue Monday, and 17 of them are Netflix original series and films! This week's additions include everything from a new volume of the critically-acclaimed sports docuseries Untold to a new season of Glow Up, as well as the premiere of Mattel's new animated preschool series Deepa & Anoop. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Untold: Volume 2' Netflix's critically-acclaimed sports docuseries Untold returns Tuesday, Aug. 6. Originally premiering in August of last year, the docuseries offers sports fans a look at epic tales from the wide world of sports as it delves into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it. The multi-part series will kick off with "The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist," which puts a spotlight on All-American football standout Manti Te'o's online relationship, which caused a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy. New episodes of the four-week Volume 2 air weekly. prevnext

'Junior Baking Show: Season 6' A new group of young bakers will put their skills to the test when Junior Baking Show returns for its sixth season on Wednesday, Aug. 17. A spinoff of The Great British Baking Show, the baking competition follows a group of Britain's most talented young bakers, between the ages of nine and 12, as they take on the esteemed baking competition in an attempt to wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more. The winner will be crowned the best young baker in Britain. prevnext

'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3' He-Man and his band of heroes are returning to Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 18 for Season 3 of Netflix's revival of the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Netflix's revival is set on Eternia, the first planet of creation, where the demonic tyrant Skeletor has risen with a field of dark armies at his command. As Skeletor sets out to capture Eternia's kingdoms and Castle Grayskull, He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes rise to the mission of stopping him. In Season 3, , He-Man and his heroic squad must fulfill their destinies as Skeletor remains intent on controlling the universe and the battle for ultimate power rages. prevnext

'The Cuphead Show!: Part 2' Cuphead and his brother Mugman are returning for a new round of misadventures when The Cuphead Show! returns for Part 2 on Friday, Aug. 19. Originally premeiring back in February of this year, and based on the 2017 Canadian video game Cuphead by Studio MDHR, the animated series follows the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious brother Mugman. The series is created by Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, who also serve as executive producers, and features a voice cast that includes Tru Valentino, Frank Todaro, Grey Griffin, Joe Hanna, and Wayne Brady, among many others. prevnext

'Glow Up: Season 4' A new artist will be crowned the next big name in makeup when Glow Up Season 4 premieres on Friday. The hit British reality series follows 10 aspiring makeup artists as they live and work together and also test the limits of their creativity as they tackle a variety of challenges in the hopes of being crowned the winner of the contest, an accolade that comes with a sought-after contract to work with some of the world's biggest, and most well-known, names in the make-up industry. Glow Up is hosted by Maya Jama, with make-up and beauty experts Val Garland and Dominic Skinner judging. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/15/22

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop – NETFLIX FAMILY

Learn to Swim Avail. 8/17/22

High Heat – NETFLIX SERIES

Look Both Ways – NETFLIX FILM

Royalteen – NETFLIX FILM

Unsuspicious – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/18/22

Inside the Mind of a Cat – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tekken: Bloodline – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 8/19/22

Echoes – NETFLIX SERIES

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) – NETFLIX SERIES

Kleo – NETFLIX SERIES

The Next 365 Days – NETFLIX FILM prevnext