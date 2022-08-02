Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 1)

A new month is here, and as August gets underway, Netflix is hard at work stocking its library with fresh titles from its August 2022 content list. Released as the streamer made the final additions of July, August's list includes dozens of incoming titles, and subscribers will get a glimpse at what's up the streamer's sleeve as 49 new titles arrive this week. Netflix wasted no time in getting the events kicked off, with 33 titles alone dropping in the library on Monday, including fan-favorites like 8 Mile, Bridget Jones's Diary, and several Spider-Man movies. But August isn't just about licensed titles, because this week alone, 14 Netflix original series, films, and specials are dropping. Those original titles include everything from a new Netflix comedy special, Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse, to the debut of the streamer's highly-anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, along with several others. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse' Netflix is once again proving that it is a go-to resource for comedy. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the streamer is set to debut its latest comedy special, Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse. Joining a lineup of comedy specials that already includes Pete Davidson: Alive from New York and Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster, and following his own Netflix specials Ricardo Quevedo: Hay Gente Así and Ricard Quevedo: Los Amargados Somos Más, Tomorrow Will Be Worse sees the famed comedian taking the stage to examine the "absurdity of the situations that try our patience," including everything from road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic.

'Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99' It may be 2022, but Netflix is throwing it back to '99 and the infamous, albiet awful, Woodstock '99. The streamer's latest documentary, Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99, examines the infamous musical festival. An attempt to emulate the legendary original Woodstock festival of 1969, Woodstock '99 "was supposed to be a millennium-defining celebration of peace, love and great music." However, it was anything but that, the festival turning into of fires, riots and destruction. In Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99, Netflix goes behind the scenes with insider footage and eyewitness interviews from festival staffers, performers, and attendees. The documentary is slated to premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

'Super Giant Robot Brothers' The Netflix Family library is growing this week as an all-new title joins the content catalogue. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Netflix is scheduled to premiere Super Giant Robot Brothers. The new 10-episode animated series, from Reel FX, follows robot siblings Shiny and Thunder, who along with their inventor are tasked with fighting off the invading Kaiju. Directed by Mark Andrews, the series is created Executive Producers Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres.

'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie' Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello are crashing Netflix on Friday, Aug. 5 with the premiere of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. Marking the latest installment in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles library, the film sees the beloved Ninja Turtles putting their powers to the ultimate test when creatures from another universe look to unleash chaos on Earth. The film features a voice cast that includes Brandon Mychal Smith as Michelangelo, Ben Schwartz as Leonardo, Omar Benson Miller as Raphael, and Josh Brener as Donatello.

'The Sandman' Netflix's highly-anticipated series The Sandman arrives on Friday. Based on Neil Gaiman's comic book of the same name, which was co-created with Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg and ran from 1989 to 1996, the series follows Morpheus, the Dream King, and the people and places affected by him as he embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power. The 10-episode series is described by Netflix as a "rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven." The adaptation stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, as well as Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/1/22

Big Tree City -- NETFLIX FAMILY

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She's Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold Avail. 8/2/22

Flight Avail. 8/3/22

Buba -- NETFLIX FILM

Don't Blame Karma! -- NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/4/22

Lady Tamara -- NETFLIX SERIES

KAKEGURUI TWIN -- NETFLIX ANIME

Wedding Season -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/5/22

Carter -- NETFLIX FILM

Darlings -- NETFLIX FILM

The Informer

The Informer

Skyfall