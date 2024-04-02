Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 1)

With March in the rearview mirror, Netflix is welcoming April in a big way. This week, the streaming giant is set to add 45 new TV series and movies to its content catalog, the roundup including 12 new and returning Netflix originals.

With Monday having marked the first day of the new month, Netflix's streaming library is currently bursting with dozens of exciting licensed titles. Subscribers can now stream everything from Baby Driver to Happy Gilmore, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and more. Meanwhile, Tuesday brought with it Space Jam: A New Legacy. This week's roundup of Netflix originals will also give subscribers plenty to get excited for, with Netflix set to drop originals like its latest comedy special Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed, the new documentary Files of the Unexplained, and the new original series Ripley, among many others.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!