Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 1)
'Happy Gilmore,' 'Files of the Unexplained,' and more hit Netflix this week.
With March in the rearview mirror, Netflix is welcoming April in a big way. This week, the streaming giant is set to add 45 new TV series and movies to its content catalog, the roundup including 12 new and returning Netflix originals.
With Monday having marked the first day of the new month, Netflix's streaming library is currently bursting with dozens of exciting licensed titles. Subscribers can now stream everything from Baby Driver to Happy Gilmore, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and more. Meanwhile, Tuesday brought with it Space Jam: A New Legacy. This week's roundup of Netflix originals will also give subscribers plenty to get excited for, with Netflix set to drop originals like its latest comedy special Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed, the new documentary Files of the Unexplained, and the new original series Ripley, among many others.
'Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 2
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "From his thoughts on aggressively scented trash bags to desk jobs in hell, comedian Demetri Martin delivers a one-of-a-kind stand-up special."
'Files of the Unexplained'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 3
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "Eerie encounters, bizarre disappearances, haunting events and more perplexing phenomena are explored in this chilling investigative docuseries."
'I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2'
Premiere Date: Thursday, April 4
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "Carmie starts high school, but a charming sophomore drives a wedge in her friend group. Can Carmie balance boys, school – and an ancient prophecy?"
'Ripley'
Premiere Date: Thursday, April 4
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The limited series drama is based on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling Tom Ripley novels.
Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley. Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood. Johnny Flynn plays Dickie Greenleaf. Additional cast include: Eliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy with John Malkovich, Kenneth Lonergan and Ann Cusack. Ripley is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Executive producers are Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy and Philipp Keel of Diogenes. Scott will serve as a producer on the series. All eight episodes were directed and written by Steven Zaillian."
'The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 5
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "From the rise of QAnon to the January 6th riots, The Antisocial Network explains how a group of bored teenagers built an online community out of their shared loneliness but accidentally shattered consensus reality in the process."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 4/1/24
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN – NETFLIX SERIES
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It's Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly's Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You've Got Mail
Avail. 4/2/24
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Avail. 4/3/24
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodeio Rock (BR) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/4/24
100 Days to Indy: Season 1
Blackfish
Crooks (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Tearsmith (IT) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/5/24
Parasyte: The Grey (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Scoop (GB) – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
This week may bring with it plenty of new titles to the Netflix streaming library, but it will also bring a few losses. On Thursday, Day of the Dead: Bloodline and Imposters: Seasons 1-2 are set to exit Netflix, with even more titles expected to leave in the days that follow.
Leaving 4/7/24
Marshall
Leaving 4/8/24
The Nice Guys
Leaving 4/9/24
Horrible Bosses 2
Leaving 4/11/24
Deliver Us from Evil
Leaving 4/15/24
Rush
Synchronic
The Zookeeper's Wife