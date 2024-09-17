Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 16)

A round of new titles is about to hit the Netflix streaming library. This week, the streamer is set to add 18 TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals to its ever-growing content catalog, joining a list of September 2024 additions already streaming, like The Perfect Couple, Selling Sunset Season 8, and Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2. Hitting the streaming library this week will be 10 all-new and returning Netflix originals, including the streamer's latest live event, Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry. The live weekly series, starring America's top medium, premieres on Tuesday. This week's lineup also features the return of a beloved Netflix Family title, with Cocomelon back for Season 11. Elsewhere in the lineup, the anticipated second season of Ryan Murphy's Monster series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, debuts, along with the premiere of the new Netflix original documentary What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates. But this week's roundup doesn't only put an emphasis on Netflix originals. The list also includes licensed titles like American Gangster, Entourage, and Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2, as well as several installments of ESPN's 30 for 30. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'CoComelon': Season 11 Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 16

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Wind down and relax with this soothing collection of calming, cozy songs featuring JJ, his family and friends, and everyone's favorite dog, Bingo!"

'Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17

Type: Netflix Live Event

Synopsis: "Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry is a new live weekly series where America's #1 Medium gives celebrity guests hope, healing and long sought-after answers through emotional readings that showcase his gifts as a medium, clairvoyant and medical intuitive."

'What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 18

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "In What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates, the tech visionary and global health and climate philanthropist invites viewers to join him on a learning journey to explore pressing issues facing our world today. Across five episodes, Gates delves into the promise and risks of artificial intelligence; the pervasive challenge of misinformation and the underlying complexity of defining truth in an era of social media; the scale of the climate crisis and the potential of cutting-edge technologies to solve it; the injustice of income inequality and the opportunities to tackle poverty; and how science and innovation is leading to cures for deadly diseases. Featuring insights and commentary from some of the world's most renowned scientists, politicians, thinkers, journalists, medical professionals, artists and more, and executive produced by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom), What's Next? offers a glimpse into a more promising and equitable future."

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez. While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed – and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole – that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences' modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?"

'His Three Daughters' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "This tense, touching, and funny portrait of family dynamics follows three estranged sisters as they converge in a New York apartment to care for their ailing father and try to mend their own broken relationship with one another."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 9/16

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

Entourage Avail. 9/17

Culinary Class Wars -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/18

Envious -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2 Avail. 9/19

The Queen of Villains -- NETFLIX SERIES

Twilight of the Gods -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/20

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES