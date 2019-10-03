Every Halloween Title Coming to Netflix in October 2019

Netflix is prepping its streaming library for the season of scares. With October stretched out before us, bringing with it cooler weather, pumpkin spice, and goblins and ghouls, the streaming giant is rolling out more than a dozen Halloween-themed titles to help get the season started right.

If you’re looking for nightmare fuel this October, simply sit back, relax, and bring up your Netflix account and consider pressing play on one of the many additions headed your way, including Halloween classics and brand new Netflix originals. Kids can even get in on the fun with one of the few Halloween-themed children’s specials.

The additions join several other less-scare worthy additions set to be made throughout the month as well as even more fear-inducing titles already available for streaming. If you’re looking for even more screams, check out this list of Halloween episodes and specials available on the platform.

Keep scrolling to see every perfect-for-Halloween title set to be added to the streaming giant this month!

Available Tuesday, Oct. 1

The streaming giant certainly got off to a good start when the clock struck midnight and Oct. 1 rolled around. As the world celebrated “Halloween 1st” with an ample number of memes, Netflix began rolling out the first of its spooktacular additions, including the sequel film in the Wes Craven-directed Scream franchise.



Along Came a Spider

An adaptation of James Patterson’s first highly acclaimed novel in the Alex Cross series and a sequel to Kiss the Girls, this 2001 American neo noir psychological thriller spins the tale of a Washington, D.C. police detective and psychologist drawn into a case after a methodical predator, Gary Soneji commits a kdinapping.



Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

For those wanting to embrace in the fun of the season without losing any sleep, South Korean television series Bring It On, Ghost is the perfect option. The series tells the story of about a male exorcist who teams up with the ghost of a high school girl five-years dead, forming an unlikely team of ghost fighting partners.



House of the Witch

In search of a place to party, a group of teenagers find themselves trapped in an abandoned house and fighting for their lives when the spirit of a witch crashes their Halloween party and won’t rest until they are all dead.



Scream 2

As part of the iconic slasher franchise, which got its start in 1996 with Scream, Scream 2 is a must-watch title for any horror afficianado. Starring David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courtenay Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jamie Kennedy, Laurie Metcalf, Jerry O’Connell, Jada Pinkettk and Liev Schreiber, the film has a similar premise to its predecessor, with the nightmare continuing when a copycat killer using the guise of Ghostface strikes.



The addition of the film means that Netflix subscribers can binge the entire franchise.



Sinister Circle

Ever dared play with a Ouija board? Sinister Circle will make you think twice if not, and make you grateful that you walked away unscathed if you have. The film, directed by Dorian Fernández-Moris, tells the story of a psychologist and her mute son who confront evil forces at the site of a terrible tragedy involving an ancestral Ouija board and a demonic secret society.

Available Friday, Oct. 4

Beginning on the fourth of the month, Netflix is doubling down with their own originals, proving that they know how to play the scare game. Along with two additions for the little ones, this day will see the highly-anticipated debut of a Steven King novel-to-film adaptation that has already left a few subscribers losing sleep just due to the trailer.



Creeped Out: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

“Creepy apps, wishes gone wrong and portals to another dimension: Brace yourself for 10 new spine-tingling tales.”



In the Tall Grass – NETFLIX FILM

“When siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found. Based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill.”



Super Monsters: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

“The fun-loving Super Monsters learn new lessons – and make new friends – while exploring the world around them in Pitchfork Pines.”



Super Monsters: Vida’s – NETFLIX FAMILY

“The Super Monsters share their Halloween traditions with Vida, then get invited to a Día de los Muertos party in the Howlers’ backyard.”

Available Tuesday, Oct. 8

On the eighth, the streaming giant will introduce yet another kid-friendly Halloween special in the form of new twist to the Tale of Captain Underpants, based on the series of books by Dav Pilkey.



The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween – NETFLIX FAMILY

“When Halloween is declared illegal, best friends Harold and George search for a clever way to fight back against the outrageous new law.”

Available Friday, Oct. 11

Heading into the second weekend of the month, the streaming giant will be giving its subscribers plenty of new scares to keep them occupied.



The Forest of Love – NETFLIX FILM

“Auteur Sion Sono helms the fictionalized retelling of how one charismatic leader led his followers down a bizarre, gruesome, deadly and depraved path.”



Fractured – NETFLIX FILM

“Driving home after a tense holiday weekend with his in-laws, Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington), a well-meaning but overwhelmed family man, pulls into a rest area with his wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) and daughter Peri (Lucy Capri). The trip takes a turn for the worse when Peri is hurt in an accident and the family rushes to a nearby emergency room run by a staff with dubious intentions. After being sent away for further testing Peri and Joanne vanish and all records of their visit disappear. Ray’s concern turns into a desperate race to find his family and discover the truth of what happened to them.”



Haunted: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“In an all-new season of true-life terror, real people recount unsettling run-ins with demons, ghosts and more, as told via dramatic re-enactments.”



La influencia – NETFLIX FILM

“Back in her childhood home to care for her comatose mother, Alicia is forced to face a past she thought she’d buried and a body that refuses to die.”

Available Wedneday, Oct. 16

The sinister spirit of Bughuul is visiting subscribers later in the month.



Sinister 2

A sequel to the 2012 film Sinister, Sinister 2 tells the story Courtney Collins, a mother to 9-year-old twin boys Dylan and Zach who is hiding out in a rural farmhouse to escape her abusive, estranged husband. Their safety, however, is threatened when Dylan begins receiving nightly visits from Bughuul, a malicious spirit who recruits innocent children to kill their loved ones.

Available Thursday, Oct. 24

Continuing to lean into the supernatural, a Pontianak, of Southeast Asian folklore, with disrupt things on the 24th.



Revenge of Pontianak

In 1965 Malaysia, a village helps Khalid and Siti prepare for their wedding day, though happiness quickly turns to darkness when string of horrific deaths and supernatural happenings occur. A Pontianak, or the female vampire ghost of a woman who had died during pregnancy or childbirth in the Southeast Asian folklore, terrorizes the village as she arrives to take revenge on Khalid.

Available Friday, Oct. 25

The last of all Halloween-related additions set to be added to the streaming giant will come in the 25th, giving subscribers more than enough to keep them occupied as they prepare for Halloween.



Assimilate

Best friends Zach, Randy, and Kayla’s web series about their town leads to a gruesome discovery when they realize that their neighbors are being killed and replaced by creatures who are perfect copies of their victims.



Rattlesnake – NETFLIX FILM

“Katrina (Carmen Ejogo) is a single mother driving cross country to start a new life with her young daughter Clara (Apollina Pratt) when their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. As Katrina changes the tire, Clara wanders off the desert road and is bitten by a venomous rattlesnake. Desperate to save her daughter’s life, Katrina accepts the help of a mysterious woman, but after she miraculously heals Clara, Katrina is asked to repay the good deed by killing a stranger in exchange for the life saved. Without time to lose, she must wrestle with the morality of who deserves to live and who should die, before her daughter’s life is once again put in peril at sundown.”