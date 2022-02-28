‘Euphoria’ Fans Livid After HBO Max Crashes During Finale

Euphoria viewers were not happy with HBO Max crashing during the Season 2 finale. Fans of the Zendaya-starring show expected to be able to stream the episode live on the platform Sunday night, but were only met with messages warning that the app could not connect. Similar incidents have occurred when other popular finales have been published on the streaming platform.

“We’ve seen the tweets from some of our users who had trouble accessing HBO Max around 9pm ET and are engaging directly to help get them back into the platform. This short interruption has since been resolved,” WarnerMedia said in a statement to PopCulture.com.

User reports of issues with HBO Max began coming in just before 9 p.m. ET, according to DownDetector. The Euphoria Season 2 finale, titled “All My Life, My Heart Has Yeared for a Thing I Cannot Name,” was supposed to be available at 9 p.m. ET, reports Variety. However, fans could not see the episode thanks to tech issues.

One error message fans saw read, “Can’t Connect. We’re having issues connecting to HBO Max right now. Please try again.” Some HBO Max television apps gave the message, “Something Went Wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble communicating with the service. Please close the app and try again.” Viewers trying to use the HBO Max mobile app were met with a message telling them they were not connected to the Internet.

In April 2019, HBO Max’s predecessor, HBO Go, also went down at an inopportune time. During the final season of Game of Thrones, the app would often go down when millions of fans tried to watch new episodes all at once. Scroll on to see how Euphoria fans are handling (or not handling) the situation.

we are 6 minutes in & HBO Max still ain’t working!? LET US IN! #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/w3eUAwkwc2 — Mannie (@imjustmannie) February 28, 2022

everyone trying to get their HBO max to load for the euphoria finale. currently crying and throwing up. #euphoria #hbomax pic.twitter.com/Li6tzJriME — em (@emmaghenderson) February 28, 2022

I blame tiktok for making Euphoria so big HBO Max won’t load 🫠😭 #EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/JkYNXzwHN2 — Sarah Jimenez (@bakedcactus22) February 28, 2022

https://twitter.com/mntlcse/status/1498119193106870273?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

hbo max has been down for literally 30 minutes this is ridiculous, i’ve been waiting all day to watch this shit #EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/lQKje9lHP5 — callie ♡ (@sadgirlcali) February 28, 2022

