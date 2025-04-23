‘Enola Holmes 3’ Announced, and 6 Major Stars Are Returning

Enola Holmes is soon to return to your TV screen.

The third installment of the Netflix mystery franchise is now in production in the UK.

This time, the younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes travels to the island nation of Malta, and stumbles upon her greatest case yet—all the while, she’s trying to deal with taking her relationship with Tewkesbury to the next level.

Enola Holmes 3 is directed by Philip Barantini, who just released the hit crime drama Adolescence for Netflix. Read on for the six returning cast members.

Millie Bobby Brown

It wouldn’t be an Enola Holmes movie without Enola Holmes. Brown, who is quickly becoming Netflix’s crown jewel, returns for a third time.

Louis Partridge

English actor Louis Partridge returns as Tewkesbury, Enola’s love interest and a member of the House of Lords. He recently starred as Sid Vicious in FX’s Sex Pistols musical-biopic-miniseries Pistol.

Himesh Patel

Introduced in a post-credits scene in Enola Holmes 2, it seems the good Dr. John Watson will have a lot more to work with in the third film. The actor is known for his appearances in Tenet and Don’t Look Up, as well as his starring role in BBC soap opera EastEnders.

Henry Cavill

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… Sherlock Holmes? The Superman actor returns as Enola’s older brother and famous detective.

Helena Bonham Carter

Bonham Carter is no stranger to Netflix, with her role in the multi-Emmy-winning series The Crown. Here, she plays Eudoria, the mother to Enola and Sherlock

Sharon Duncan-Brewster

In the last film, the group’s ally Ms. Mira Troy was secretly criminal mastermind Moriarty (duh, just look at the letters) and sparred with the Holmes siblings. She was taken into custody in the last film, but it seems Moriarty will escape prison in the third to enact her vengeance. Duncan-Brewster is known for her role as Dr. Liet-Kynes in the first Dune movie, and for her role as Tynnra Pamlo in the Star Wars franchise.