Netflix Reveals ‘Jigsaw’ Series Starring Giancarlo Esposito

The Mandalorian will lead Jigsaw, a new heist action drama series in development for Netflix. The project has nothing to do with the Saw character, but it still sounds like an exciting series inspired by the real-life story of $70 billion in bonds that disappeared in Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. The cast will also feature Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Jordan Mendoza, and Niousha Noor reports Deadline.

Jigsaw is the first production at Netflix’s new studios in Brooklyn and will run eight episodes. The show plans to tell the full story of the lives of the people who attempted one of the largest heists ever, with parts of the story beginning 24 years into the past and stretching to one year after the heist.Eric Garcia, the author of Matchstick Men and The Repossession Mambo, created the series and serves as showrunner. Ridley Scott is an executive producer, alongside David W. Zucker and Jordan Sheehan of Scott Free Productions. Other executive producers are Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Justin Levy of Automatik Entertainment; and Russell Fine. Jose Padilha was hired to direct the first two episodes.

Netflix teased it as a series that has a “nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control.” However, it will not be like the choose-your-own-adventure format used for Black Mirror‘s “Bandersnatch” and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s “Kimmy vs. the Reverend” episodes. Instead, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that viewers can watch the first seven episodes in any order before watching the finale. Paramount+’s Interrogation was released in a similar format last year.

Esposito is best known for starring as Gus Firing in Breaking Bad, which earned him two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He also picked up a nominee for playing the character in the prequel series Better Call Saul. He also starred as Moff Gideon on Disney+’s The Mandalorian, earning an Emmy nod for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Season 1 and a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Season 2. Esposito also stars in the Epix series Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker, and Amazon’s The Boys.

Vega is known to Netflix subscribers for her roles in The OA and Fugitiva. Sewell recently starred in The Father, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Man in the High Castle, and Old. Courteny starred as Captain Boomerang in The Suicide Squad.