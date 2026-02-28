Emma Roberts to Star in ‘Bride Wars’ TV Series at Peacock

A new era of Bride Wars is coming, and Emma Roberts is going to be part of it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock is developing a new take on the 2009 Gary Winick rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway.

Roberts is set to star in the new series and serve as executive producer. From New Regency, 20th Television, and UCP, the project is described as a “fresh, loose reimagining” of the story. Sasha Rothchild is penning the script. The new Bride Wars will focus on a pair of wedding planners, rather than two dueling brides-to-be like in the film.

The American Horror Story star will play a big-city wedding planner who moves to a small town in North Carolina, which sets off “an epic showdown with a beloved local planner,” per the official logline. “As the two women battle to plan the same wedding, their rivalry quickly escalates into a larger clash over friendship, community, and, ultimately, love.”

Also starring Kristen Johnston, Bryan Greenberg, and Candice Bergen, Bride Wars grossed over $115 million on a $30 million budget. It followed two childhood best friends who had made many plans together for their respective weddings. However, they turn into sworn enemies when they are forced to share the same wedding date and venue. Greg DePaul, Casey Wilson, and June Diane Raphael wrote the screenplay.

Rothchild will executive produce the Bride Wars series with Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann for New Regency; Roberts, Karah Preiss, and Matt Matruski for Belletrist; and Alexandra Milchan and Martin Salgo for Crescent Line. More information on the new project should be announced in the coming months. The Bride Wars movie is available with Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, and can be purchased on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Roberts got her start on Nickelodeon, starring in the series Unfabulous as Addie Singer from 2004 to 2007. She is best known for her role as Chanel Oberlin in the Fox and Ryan Murphy horror comedy Scream Queens and her various roles in Murphy’s American Horror Story. She is set to return to the anthology series for its upcoming 13th season. Additional credits include Madame Web, Holidate, Billionaire Boys Club, Nerve, Palo Alto, We’re the Millers, Scream 4, Valentine’s Day, Hotel for Dogs, Wild Child, Nancy Drew, and Aquamarine.