Netflix Comedy Series Gets Renewed for 2 More Seasons

Streaming giant Netflix revealed exciting news about one of its most polarizing shows on Monday. Deadline reports Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for Season 3 and Season 4. The news comes only a few weeks after the second season of Emily in Paris premiered on the streaming service to monster numbers with viewers.

In addition to Deadline chronicling the news, Lily Collins, who stars as the titular Emily, also shared an update about the renewal on Instagram. She posted several photos of herself wearing a T-shirt that featured a scene from the series in which her character snaps a selfie. Alongside the slideshow, Collins wrote that she had some “VERY exciting” news to share with her followers. The actor wrote, “I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she’d be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!”

Season 2 of Emily in Paris premiered on Dec. 22 on Netflix. The comedy stars Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, and Lucas Bravo. The series follows Emily, who moved to Paris from Chicago after landing a job in the French capital. Naturally, hilarity ensues as Emily is far from familiar with French culture and soon learns the ins and outs of her new home. The show has brought in some major numbers for Netflix. Deadline noted that the first season made it the most popular comedy series on Netflix with 58 million households viewing it during the first month of its release. The second season was also successful, as it came in second on Netflix’s Global Top Ten list for English-language shows. It was viewed for 107.6 million hours during the second season’s first week of release.

Even though the show has enjoyed a great deal of success, Emily in Paris has still dealt with some controversy. Many have criticized the series for showcasing an idyllic view of the country, with individuals such as French minister Joel Giraud even weighing in on the show. Although, Emily in Paris has received just as much praise from fans and has even garnered some awards love. In 2021, the comedy was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Collins also earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.