‘Emily in Paris’ Fans Theorize How ‘Sex and the City’ Character Can Make Season 3 Cameo

The Emily in Paris Season 2 cliffhanger inspired fans to think up their own theories for what comes next in Emily Cooper‘s chaotic life. One theory that is gaining traction among Emily fans is a possible crossover with Sex and the City character Samantha Jones. In And Just Like That…, it was established that Samantha is now living in London and no longer friends with Carrie Bradshaw since star Kim Cattrall declined to appear in the sequel series. There are some hoops producers would have to jump through in order to make this happen, but that’s not dissuading against fun speculation from fans. Spoilers follow for both shows.

At the end of Emily in Paris Season 2, Emily (Lily Collins) was invited back to Chicago after her boss Madeline Wheeler (Kate Walsh) found it impossible to work with the staff at Savoir. After Madeline fired Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and the rest of Savoir’s staff, they decided to establish their own marketing firm. They surprisingly asked Emily to join them, knowing her talents. Just before Emily was about to reveal her decision, the show cut to black, forcing everyone to wait a year to learn the resolution.

The show also hinted at a possible excursion to London. During Season 2, Emily developed feelings for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), a British banker in her French language class. Alfie was called back to London, and suggested he and Emily have a long-distance relationship while she remained in Paris. Since London could play a role in a potential third season, fans began wondering if it was possible for Emily to cross paths with Samantha.

“It would be wild if Emily went to see Alfie in London and ran into Samantha Jones,” one fan tweeted. “Omg yes! Adding Kim Cattrall to [Emily in Paris] would be an awesome move. She’d have to be Samantha. Do it do it do it do it do it,” another wrote. “it would be deeply chaotic and entertaining if Darren Starr hires Kim Cattrall to be Emily in Paris‘s boss (London-based?) named Samantha in an upcoming season,” another suggested.

Emily in Paris and Sex and the City were both created by Darren Star. However, the two shows are produced and distributed by different studios. Sex and the City is handled by WarnerMedia, while Emily in Paris is co-produced by ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Studios and distributed by Netflix. There’s nothing stopping Star from casting Cattrall as a new character in Emily in Paris who just happens to be named Samantha though. Cattrall has repeatedly said she no longer wants to be involved in Sex and the City projects.

Emily in Paris still hasn’t been renewed for a third season, but this seems like a given since the show continues to be a big hit for Netflix. Star wants to make more episodes, and he even knows what Emily’s choice will be. “There’s no choice that’s gonna make everything better and please everybody,” he told Elle. “And I think Emily also is…a bit of a people pleaser, and she’s gonna make a decision that’s gonna make some people unhappy. And she’s gonna have to deal with that also next season.”