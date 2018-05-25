Emilia Clarke Describes Final ‘Game of Thrones’ Scene in NSFW Terms

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has filmed her character Daenerys Targaryen’s final scene, and it may be controversial among fans.

Game of Thrones is quickly nearing its end, and while HBO execs have been keeping spoilers under lock and key, Emilia Clarke offered fans a tease at the Mother of Dragons’ final scene, and it may not be a pleasant one.

“It f–ed me up,” she told Vanity Fair of shooting her character’s final on-screen moments. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…”

Although Clarke did not elaborate on what that meant, she could very likely be referencing whether or not Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons takes the Iron Throne, as many have been speculating she will. However, with the Night King and his army of wights closing in on Westeros, her words could also spell a much darker fate for the Unburnt.

Francesca Orsi, HBO’s Vice President of Drama, previously revealed the eighth and final season of the popular series will be bloody and feature a high death count, claiming that many characters in the main cast die off “one by one.” While Orsi would not give any clues as to which characters suffer an unfortunate fate, things are not looking good for the House of Targaryen.

According to an algorithm written by scientist Taylor Larkin, the Mother of Dragons is the most likely character in the series to die with an 83.77 percent chance of death. Such a fate could come from any number of things, including the Great War, or even a fan theory that has Jon Snow taking his lover’s life, completing the Prince That Was Promised prophecy and defeating the Night King.

However, it is just as likely that Clarke is pulling an elaborate joke on everyone, as earlier this month she said that she is not sure how the series ends.

“I don’t know. But we do have ideas, don’t we? It will be what none of us think it will be, I’m pretty sure.”

Even if she is telling the truth, Daenerys Targaryen’s ending fate could still be a mystery to Clarke, with the star telling The Hollywood Reporter that HBO is shooting multiple series endings.

“I don’t know that I even do now. I’m being serious. I think they’re filming a bunch of stuff and they’re not telling us. I’m being serious. I’m being deadly serious. I think that they don’t even trust us,” Clarke said. “There’s lots of different endings that could happen; I think we’re doing all of them and we aren’t being told which is actually what’s going to happen.”

Game of Thrones season 8 is set to premiere in 2019.