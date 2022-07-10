'Zoey 101' Is More Popular Than 'Victorious,' According to Netflix

TV preferences are always subjective, and perhaps even more so when it comes to nostalgia-driven re-watches from your childhood. That said, Netflix's data seems to show that Zoey 101 is more popular today than its Teen Nick rival Victorious. This is remarkable considering that Zoey 101 has been on Netflix for just a fraction of the time.

Zoey 101 premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005 and introduced some of the biggest stars of its generation, including Jamie Lynn Spears. Starting in Season 2, it also starred Victoria Justice as Lola Martinez, and years later she would take over on her own Nickelodeon series Victorious. These days, re-watchers and online "Stan" accounts love to debate the lasting impact of formative shows like these, but Netflix gives us a chance to look at it objectively in a modern context. At the time of this writing, Zoey 101 is the number 1 title in the Kids category, while Victorious is number 7.

Just a reminder Michael from Zoey 101 created the word “drippin”

pic.twitter.com/mIA65zd40d — Zoey 101 Out of Context (@Zoey101OutofCxt) July 6, 2022

Victorious has been on Netflix longer, which could arguably work in its favor – it may not be fair to compare the two if Zoey 101 is newer to the streaming audience. At the same time, Flix Patrol employs a point-based ranking system that still seems to show Zoey 101 pulling ahead even accounting for time on the platform.

In their days, Zoey 101 and Victorious were pretty comparable in terms of viewership. The series finale of Zoey 101 was the highest-rated live-action Nickelodeon episode ever at the time with over 7.3 million viewers. Victorious' most-watched episode was in Season 2 when the episode "Beggin' on Your Knees" got 6.1 million total viewers.

Today, it's safe to assume that Zoey 101 is getting some increased interest thanks to the recent news about Britney Spears and the Spears family. Jamie Lynn published her autobiography Things I Should Have Said just a few months ago, and things are clearly still developing on that front that fans are extremely interested in.

Still, Justice and the cast of Victorious have not been idle. Justice recently starred in a new Netflix original film that made waves with fans, and Ariana Grande's music career makes her arguably one of the biggest Teen Nick alumni of all time. All in all, it's hard to deny the lasting impact of both productions. Zoey 101 and Victorious are both streaming now on Netflix.