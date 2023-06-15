Netflix Announces Release Date of 'Untold' Volume 3





Untold is coming back for a new set of interesting sports stories. On Thursday, Netflix announced that Untold Volume 3 will premiere on Aug. 1 and there will be a total of four films/series that will stream in four weeks. The first Untold story will be Jake Paul the Problem Child, and that will be followed by Johnny Football on Aug. 8. Hall of Fame will premiere on Aug. 15, and the volume will end with Swamp Kings on Aug. 22. Unlike the first three Untold stories, Swamp Kings is formatted into four 45-minute episodes.

Jake Paul the Problem Child will take a closer look into Paul's boxing career. The synopsis says that the 70-minute film is an "unflinching deep dive into how a wide-eyed kid from Ohio morphed from Internet sensation to most polarizing man in sports. For every high-profile critic (UFC president Dana White), there's another supporter in his corner (former professional boxer Mike Tyson)."

My life has been on display since I was 16 but my story has never been told. #UntoldNetflix August 1st. @netflix pic.twitter.com/UEc0TTV5m2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 15, 2023

Johnny Football will focus on former college football and NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel and the ups and downs of his career. "He fumbled his shot at NFL success after the Cleveland Browns picked him in the first round of the NFL draft in 2014, but Manziel went on to search for something even greater: inner peace and happiness with a quieter life that he reveals here," the synopsis states.

Hall of Fame takes deep dive into Victor Conte and the BALCO Laboratories. "For 16 years, Conte swears BALCO Laboratories, his supplement and nutrition company based in the Bay Area, never dabbled in illegal, performance-enhancing drugs," the synopsis reads." But by 2000, he went to the dark side and became the go-to guy for athletes in search of steroids, fame, and world records."

Swamp Kings is all about the Florida Gators football team and their run from 2005 to 2010. The synopsis says: "Drilling down with a riveting play-by-play of some of the Gators' most blistering wins and losses, this four-episode docuseries zooms in on each turbulent year of [Urban] Meyer's reign and isn't afraid to tackle the challenging sides of his leadership and the perils of his players being star athletes at such a young age."

Good time reminiscing with some teammates on so many incredible moments. Highs, lows, and lessons learned. Grew a lot with these guys and have memories that will last a lifetime. Excited to see how this project turns out. Untold: Swamp Kings out August 22 #UntoldNetflix pic.twitter.com/1WGHcJWTGb — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) June 15, 2023

Untold premiered in 2021 and has told the stories of some of the more controversial stories in sports. Some of the topics Untold has touched on are the brawl between fans and NBA players at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Christy Martin's professional boxing career and life with her husband, Manti Te'o's online relationship with a girl that didn't exist and NBA referee Tim Donaghy and his role in the 2007 NBA betting scandal.