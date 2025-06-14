‘Duster’ and 5 More TV Shows Everyone’s Watching on HBO Max Right Now

The TV chart on Max (a.k.a. the soon-to-be renamed HBO Max), hasn’t moved too much in the past week. Duster has gained some ground, though, and a true crime docuseries has joined the ranks.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (June 14, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included in case you want to learn more about the programs.

6. Sherlock & Daughter

Official Synopsis: “Sherlock Holmes is confronted by a young American, Amelia, and despite different backgrounds, they must work together to solve a global conspiracy.”

4. The Last of Us

Official Synopsis: “In 2003, a parasitic fungal infection ravaged the planet, turning humans into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the rebel Fireflies. Season 2 of The Last of Us picks up five years after the events of Season 1. Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

4. The Mortician

Official Synopsis: “This darkly gripping docuseries chronicles an infamous, family-run mortuary that engaged in morally questionable and inhumane practices.

3. Real Time With Bill Maher

Official Synopsis: “Maher offers his unique perspective on contemporary issues.”

2. Duster

Official Synopsis: “From J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, this 1970s drama follows a getaway driver and a young FBI agent as they take on a notorious crime syndicate.”

1. And Just Like That…

Official Synopsis: “Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigate the complicated reality of friendship, family and New York in their 50s.”