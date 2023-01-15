'Drive to Survive' Host Jennie Gow Suffers 'Serious' Stroke

Jennie Gow, a contributor to the Netflix hit Formula 1: Drive to Survive, suffered a "serious" stroke recently. Gow, who also reports on Formula 1 racing for the BBC, was quiet on social media for weeks before she published a statement on Jan. 13 with the help of her husband. Many of Gow's colleagues tweeted their support.

Gow suffered a "serious stroke" two weeks ago, she wrote. "My husband is helping me type this, as I'm finding it hard to write and my speech is most affected," the journalist wrote. "I'm desperate to make a full recovery and return to work, but it might take some time. Thank you to the medical teams at Frimley and St. George's and my family and friends who've got me through the last fortnight."

Gow, 45, covers Formula 1 for BBC Radio 5 Live. She has also worked for ITV, Sky TV, and Netflix. She was born in Southampton and grew up in Wargrave, Berkshire. She started her broadcasting career at BBC Radio Solent and worked at commercial radio stations in southern England.

Gow's colleagues quickly responded to her message, offering well wishes. "Thinking of you Jennie, and wishing you all the very best with your recovery, from us all at F1," Formula 1 said in a statement. "Wishing you a speedy recovery, Jennie," McLaren wrote. "The entire team sends their love and strength as we look forward to seeing you back in the paddock."

"Sending you and your family strength and here's hoping we have you back broadcasting in the not-too-distant future. I'm so sorry this has happened to you. Sending you so much love," broadcaster Hayler McQueen wrote. "Jennie, so desperately sorry to read this and sending all my love and strength," broadcaster Laura Winter added. "You WILL get through this but take all the time you need. We'll all be here. So much love."

Gow appeared in the two most recent seasons of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Formula 1 World Championship races. The upcoming fifth season focuses on the 2022 season and will be released on Feb. 24.

A stroke happens when a blood vessel that brings oxygen and nutrients to the brain is blocked by a clot or bursts, according to the American Heart Association. This means part of the gran cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, leading to brain cells dying. "If a stroke occurs and blood flow can't reach the region that controls a particular body function, that part of the body won't work as it should," the AHA notes.